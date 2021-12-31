“I’m a little bit angry” – Ralf Rangnick reflects on ‘mistake’ from Manchester United man during Burnley equaliser

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has admitted that the manner in which Burnley scored a goal in the Red Devils' 3-1 win last night has angered him.

Manchester United were 3-0 up and cruising by the 35th minute of the game. That was when Aaron Lennon rushed onto Eric Bailly's under-hit pass back to David De Gea and scored to make it 3-1.

Rangnick, who was pleased with the overall display from his team, admitted to being irked by how Burnley scored their goal. He explained:

"Even before I came, there was no doubt about the qualities the team has offensively, we just need to make sure that we concede as few goals as possible. I'm a little bit angry about the goal we conceded and that again was an unforced error. No, it was a forced error, not an unforced error, that put us under pressure."

He added:

"In that case, Eric [Bailly], it was one of very few mistakes he made today. He should have kicked the ball and played it forward rather than do a short pass. It was a very similar goal to the one we conceded against Young Boys in the Champions League and we just have to learn from that."

The Spurs Web ⚪️ @thespursweb Aaron Lennon rolling back the years. What a goal this is. Aaron Lennon rolling back the years. What a goal this is. https://t.co/a7A2eThtKM

Manchester United are now four points behind 4th-placed Arsenal, with a game in hand over the Gunners. They will host Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday in what will be another must-win game for Ralf Rangnick's men.

"A very important player for us today" - Rangnick on Scott McTominay's role in Manchester United's win

McTominay put in a Man of the Match performance for Manchester United.

Midfielder Scott McTominay scored his first goal of the season with his opener against Burnley. The Scot put in a Man of the Match display on the night and Ralf Rangnick was asked about his performance. He said:

"We only decided this afternoon at two o’clock that he would play because he still had some problems with his ankle that he suffered at Newcastle. So it was good to have him available and in the team."

He added:

"At half-time, our team doctor said he would be struggling in the second half after the level of pain but it was important to have him in the team and he was able to play for 93 minutes. A very important player for us today."

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Ritwik Kumar