“I’m a little bit disappointed” - Ally McCoist names Chelsea star who has not progressed as he expected this season

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has criticised Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson's performances this season. He expressed his disappointment in the striker and also in Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund.

Jackson has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 33 games across competitions this season. However, his finishing has been heavily criticized. As per Fotmob, he's missed 19 big chances in the Premier League this season, with only Ollie Watkins, Mohamed Salah, and Erling Haaland above him.

In a recent interview on talkSPORT, McCoist expressed his disappointment in the Chelsea striker, saying (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“I looked at Jackson and [Rasmus] Hojlund about a season ago and I’m thinking to myself they’ve both got potential, they’re heading in the right direction. However, I’m a little bit disappointed in the two of them, haven’t progressed in terms of finishing as much as I would have hoped and wanted to see.”

Jackson joined the west London side from Villarreal in 2023. He's recorded 29 goals and 11 assists in 77 games for them.

Hojlund, meanwhile, has had an even poorer campaign with Manchester United. He has scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 49 games across competitions this season.

Enzo Maresca opens up on needing competition for Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea

The Blues have spent over £1 billion in recent years on new players. However, they still lack competition in the striker area, with Nicolas Jackson being their main centre-forward. Christopher Nkunku has failed to impress, and so has Marc Guiu.

In a recent interview, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was asked if the lack of competition has hampered Jackson's progress. He answered (via Evening Standard):

“I'm not able to answer now because I don't know the other part, if a No 9 was here. For sure, with us, in my personal opinion, he has grown and improved a lot. Now if another No9 was here is it better for him? I don't know.”

He also pointed that that their struggles in front of goal has also got a bit to do with bad luck, explaining:

“It's also been bad luck because, the West Ham game [in February] if you remember, unfortunately Marc Guiu is still out from then and Nico was out for more than two months, [injured] in the same game. This is a little bit of bad luck.”

Chelsea have been linked with a number of strikers for a potential move this summer, like Liam Delap and Victor Osimhen.

