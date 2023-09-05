Despite being linked to a move to Liverpool this summer, Danish youngster Jesper Lindstrom chose to join reigning Serie A champions Napoli. In a recent interview with Tips Bladet, the attacking midfielder explained his reasoning behind the snub, stating it to be a purely footballing decision.

The 23-year-old Denmark international had a promising 2022-23 season with Eintracht Frankfurt, helping them secure a Europa Conference League qualifying spot. Lindstrom nabbed seven goals and provided four assists in 27 league games, catching the attention of multiple suitors in Europe.

Consequently, rumors linking the midfielder with a potential transfer to Anfield also started surfacing as the transfer window opened. Incidentally, Lindstrom, in his recent interview, revealed that he has been a boyhood Reds fan, making his decision to reject Liverpool all the more baffling.

Addressing this interesting choice of his, the youngster said:

"It was Liverpool and I am a Liverpool supporter, so it would’ve been a madly fascinating experience, but would it have been an intelligent move? If I don’t play, then I may as well sit in front of the TV and watch them play there while I am at a different club."

He added:

"I am at an age now where I have to play football. This is why I think Napoli represent a good change. It is one of the best clubs in the world and they said I will have many opportunities to play."

Lindstrom instead chose to opt for life in Italy, securing a €30m to Napoli. He joins the Gli Azzurri alongside other summer signings, including Jens Cajuste and Giacomo Raspadori. With a new coach in the form of Rudi Garcia and encouraging summer signings, Napoli will hope to build a formidable title defense this season.

Liverpool re-assembled their midfield this summer

Having offloaded multiple club veterans this summer, sending the likes of Fabinho, Robert Firmino, and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia, Liverpool were left with a heavily depleted squad. With no seasoned players left to fill his midfield, Jurgen Klopp named a shortlist as replenishment.

Despite scouting the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, the Reds failed to land either target, losing both to Chelsea. While they have since announced the incomings of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and Endo Wataru, the Merseyside club haven't been able to find an ideal replacement for Fabinho.

With the signing of Ryan Gravenberch, Jurgen Klopp would hope to forge a better campaign than last season.