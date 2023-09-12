"I'm Liverpool and Valencia because they beat you" - When Lionel Messi revealed son Mateo's hilarious claim while playing with him in the backyard

Lionel Messi once revealed that his son, Mateo, teases him for losses. The Inter Miami star claimed that the eight-year-old used the infamous defeats to Liverpool and Valencia as fodder for his teasing.

Barcelona held a 3-0 lead in the 2019 UEFA Champions League tie, but Liverpool mounted a remarkable comeback in the second leg, defeating them 4-0 and advancing. This infamous loss featured braces from Gini Wijnaldum and Divock Origi, propelling the Anfield side to the final.

Valencia also defeated Barcelona 2-1 later that year in the Copa del Rey final, even though Messi managed to score a goal during the match.

Mateo, who Lionel Messi claimed to be his naughtiest son, playfully taunted his father about the loss. The Barcelona legend made this remark while talking to TyC Sports in 2019 and said:

"When Mateo plays with me in the backyard, he goes 'I’m Liverpool and Valencia because they beat you!' At home when Thiago and Mateo are watching football together, Mateo will celebrate Real Madrid goals to p**s off his brother."

He added:

"Thiago doesn’t miss a game [and] Mateo loves football. He wears all the shirts. Mateo looks at me and challenges me. I tell Thiago things once and he does it without complaining. In the (national team) I find it hard to be far from them."

Following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain in June 2023, the football legend found a new home at Inter Miami. Since then, he wasted no time and secured his first trophy with the American club, winning the Leagues Cup.

His performance on the field has been nothing short of spectacular, with 11 goals scored in 11 matches and an impressive tally of eight assists to his name.

Lionel Messi reveals that Mateo and Thiago have different personalities

Lionel Messi pictured at Bolivia Argentina Wcup 2026 Soccer

Lionel Messi shared in a 2017 interview with TyC Sports that his sons, Mateo and Thiago, possess contrasting personalities.

He mentioned that Thiago's friend, Benjamin, who is Luis Suarez's son, has a deep passion for football. However, Thiago is primarily intrigued by cars and motorcycles.

"Thiago’s friend, Luis’s son, Benja. They have the same age and he’s football crazy. He loves to play football, he watches football, he knows all the players. And Thiago no, he likes cars, he likes motorcycles, he plays other things. He likes football, but just a bit. He plays a bit, and he gets tired," Lionel Messi said.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or champion humorously described Mateo as a "son of a b***h", who plays football well, but given his age, he is still quite small.

"Mateo... terrible. Mateo is a character. They’re very different. Thiago is a phenomenon, really good. And the other, the exact opposite: a son of a b***h. Mateo is terrible. It’s really good seeing how different they are. Mateo does play a bit of football, right-footed. He’s more coordinated. He hits it well. But, he’s small," Messi said.

Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo welcomed their third son, Ciro, into the world in 2018. The entire family moved to Miami this summer and there are reports indicating that the Inter Miami star has bought a new mansion in the United States.