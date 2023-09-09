“I’m living a dream right now” – Barcelona talent Lamine Yamal reacts to becoming Spain’s youngest ever goalscorer

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in his country's history when he netted for Spain against Georgia. Yamal scored the final goal for his team in the 7-1 win.

Earlier in the night, Yamal became the youngest debutant for his country and it was a night of achievements for the youngster. Speaking after the win, the 16-year-old said about his debut (via Barca Universal):

“I’m living a dream right now, I’m very happy and I thank my team-mates and the coach for giving me confidence, and everyone who has helped me along the way.”

Yamal was also eligible to play for Morocco. But he chose Spain instead and speaking about his choice, he said:

“I’m very satisfied with my decision and very happy. It’s going to be a long road with Spain and I hope we win a lot of things together.”

Yamal further went on to speak about the experience of playing for the national team as he said:

“With the opponents, you notice the difference, but also the passes of my teammates are at a very high level and that helps a lot.”

Yamal has so far made four appearances for Barcelona and has even managed to register two assists to his name.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta adressed this season's objectives

Barcelona enter the 2023-24 campaign as the defending La Liga champions. Joan Laporta has now identified the ambitions for the current campaign as the Barca president said that retaining the league title is a priority. Laporta said (quotes as per Barca Universal):

“We are aware that it was a season in which the priority objective was the League, but now what we have to set as a priority objective is the League and some other important title.”

He further went on to say that the team are entering a new era under Xavi. Laporta said:

“A new era has begun and we are privileged to be able to live it because I am convinced that it will be a new splendid era and one of the best in the history of Barça."

Barcelona have a team consisting of promising youngsters as well as seasoned veterans. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the side performs under a club legend like Xavi's tutelage.