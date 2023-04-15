"I’m looking forward to it" - Mark Lawrenson makes interesting scoreline prediction for Leeds United vs Liverpool

Former Republic of Ireland defender and current television pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted the outcome of the Leeds United-Liverpool game. The two teams lock horns in a Premier League clash at Elland Road on Monday (April 17).

Liverpool head into the clash off a comeback 2-2 draw against league leaders Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday (April 9). Jurgen Klopp's side did well to come back from two goals down against the Gunners but remain eighth in the standinga, 12 points adrift of fourth place.

Leeds United, meanwhile, took the lead against Crystal Palace in their last game before collapsing to a 5-1 defeat. Javi Gracia's side are 16th in the standings and are just two points clear of 18th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Lawrenson, an Anfield icon, has predicted a 2-1 win for his former club. The former Irish defender has admitted that he loves watching Leeds but believes his former club should be able to beat the Whites, telling Paddy Power:

"I’m going to this one and I’m looking forward to it. I love watching Leeds because they’re mad. Liverpool were still all over the place defensively last week but it was a little bit of the old Liverpool in the last 20 minutes and the crowd pulled them along with them. Leeds 1-2 Liverpool."

Liverpool have endured a dismal run away from home this season, having won just three of their 15 away games in the league.

Jamie Carragher blasts Liverpool for signing Cody Gakpo

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has blasted his former club for their transfer activity, as they look resigned to missing out on Jude Bellingham.

The former England defender slammed the Reds for signing Cody Gakpo in January over the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

The Reds have been heavily linked with the England international for some time, but their interest in the midfielder has apparently cooled due to his high valuation.

Carragher was baffled by the Merseyside giants' decision to end their pursuit of Bellingham, who's a much-needed player in Jurgen Klopp's side. Carragher wrote in his column for The Telegraph (as quoted by Sport Bible):

"How can the club suddenly baulk at a valuation exceeding £100m? They know that is the going rate for the best in class. What really infuriates me is the red herring that Liverpool have reached the conclusion Bellingham is too expensive on the basis of Klopp's rebuild being bigger than initially thought. The club knows the elephant in the room is failing to sign a ready-made central midfielder last summer."

He added:

"Liverpool have spent over £200m on strikers, and given Mohamed Salah a massive new contract, since they last bought a first-choice central midfielder. Those deals were necessary as Roberto Firmino was declining, and good money was recouped for 30-year-old Sadio Mane. Then Cody Gakpo signed for £40m in January, even though the side was crying out for more midfield energy."

The former England defender concluded:

"Gakpo has made a promising start. I like him. But now it is even more baffling that another striker was prioritised. Most supporters would have willingly accepted the Gakpo outlay being kept back to turn a £90m Bellingham bid into a £130m signing. This is the first time I have openly questioned Liverpool's transfer policy during the Klopp era."

Gakpo, 23, has netted just four times in 17 games across competitions.

