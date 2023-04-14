"First time I have openly questioned Liverpool's transfer policy" - Jamie Carragher blasts 'weak' Reds for signing one player over Bellingham

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has laid into his former club for their recent transfer business. The Englishman slammed the Reds for signing Cody Gakpo in January over Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

The Merseysiders have been heavily linked with the England international for quite some time now. Bellingham has been touted on multiple occasions with a high-profile move to Anfield. He has also attracted interest from various other top-level outfits like Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The Reds have now reportedly cooled their interest in the young English midfielder, as Dortmund's £130 million valuation was considered too expensive (via Fabrizio Romano).

Carragher was baffled by Liverpool's decision to cease their pursuit of Bellingham, who is a much-needed midfielder for Jurgen Klopp's side, according to the Englishman. He wrote in his column for The Telegraph (as quoted by Sport Bible):

"How can the club suddenly baulk at a valuation exceeding £100m? They know that is the going rate for the best in class. What really infuriates me is the red herring that Liverpool have reached the conclusion Bellingham is too expensive on the basis of Klopp's rebuild being bigger than initially thought. The club knows the elephant in the room is failing to sign a ready-made central midfielder last summer."

He added:

"Liverpool have spent over £200m on strikers, and given Mohamed Salah a massive new contract, since they last bought a first-choice central midfielder. Those deals were necessary as Roberto Firmino was declining, and good money was recouped for 30-year-old Sadio Mane."

Carragher addressed the signing of Cody Gakpo and stated:

"Then Cody Gakpo signed for £40m in January, even though the side was crying out for more midfield energy. Gakpo has made a promising start. I like him. But now it is even more baffling that another striker was prioritized."

"Most supporters would have willingly accepted the Gakpo outlay being kept back to turn a £90m Bellingham bid into a £130m signing. This is the first time I have openly questioned Liverpool's transfer policy during the Klopp era."

The Reds are currently eighth in the Premier League table amid poor run of form under Klopp this term.

"There are moments when you have to step aside" - Jurgen Klopp breaks silence after Liverpool cool interest in Bellingham

Klopp has now opened up about his club rescinding their interest in securing Bellingham's services. The German boss is baffled as to why Liverpool fans are upset about missing out on a player whom he claims the club cannot afford.

When asked about the reports, Klopp said in a press conference:

"There's nothing to say about it, to be honest. If we don't speak about players we are signing or not signing, why would I talk about it now? It's not about Jude Bellingham. I never understood why we constantly speak about things we theoretically can't have, like signing six players in the summer for £100 million each."

He added:

"It's about what you can do, realize it and you work with that. It has always been like this. It's never changed. If a child says he wants a Ferrari for Christmas, you say we can't afford it and you can't drive! What we need and what we want, we try absolutely everything to get it but there are moments when you have to step aside."

