"I’m lost for words" - Chelsea star comments after penning new six-year contract

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has opened up on his feelings after committing his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

The young attacker has committed his future to the Blues by signing a new long-term deal until 2028.

The Albanian international has claimed that he is ecstatic to sign a new deal with his boyhood club, whom he supported while growing up.

The youngster has insisted that he is over the moon to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, having been at the club since he was eight years of age. He told Chelsea FC official website:

"I’m lost for words really just thinking about it. It’s the club I’ve dreamed of playing for my whole life, the club that I support and the club that I love."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC Official. Armando Broja signs new six year deal with Chelsea as part of the project for the next years — Thomas Tuchel wanted him to stay. Official. Armando Broja signs new six year deal with Chelsea as part of the project for the next years — Thomas Tuchel wanted him to stay. 🚨🔵 #CFC https://t.co/W6IKT9JnG1

"I’ve been here since I was a boy so it’s a surreal feeling for me and my family. To be able to put on the blue shirt with the first team is a dream come true. It's amazing every minute that you get to play on the pitch because this is one of the biggest clubs in the world."

Broja has insisted that he is happy to be competing for a place in the starting XI as it is quite natural at a big club. He added:

"There’s always competition and everyone wants to play so I’m just happy that I have the opportunity to be a part of it. Hopefully I get to play a lot of matches and be a part of the team’s success."

Armando Broja's gametime has been pretty limited so far this season at Chelsea

Armando Broja has played just 39 minutes of first-team football this season, spanning across three appearances as substitutes.

Chelsea have endured a tough start to their campaign, winning just two of their five games so far this season while drawing one and losing two.

Thomas Tuchel has kept his faith in the trio of Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount up front so far but it has not worked the way he might have hoped.

BoywitD🧢 @SoulPifije ️

Broja for Lukaku

Aubameyang for Timo Werner

Sterling for CHO

Cucurella for Alonso

Koulibaly for Rudiger

Fofana for Christensen



No Chelsea fan will pass without appreciating Todd Bohely. #Chelsea have replaced all the outgoingsBroja for LukakuAubameyang for Timo WernerSterling for CHOCucurella for AlonsoKoulibaly for RudigerFofana for ChristensenNo Chelsea fan will pass without appreciating Todd Bohely. ✅️ #Chelsea have replaced all the outgoings▪️ Broja for Lukaku▪️ Aubameyang for Timo Werner▪️Sterling for CHO▪️Cucurella for Alonso▪️Koulibaly for Rudiger▪️Fofana for ChristensenNo Chelsea fan will pass without appreciating Todd Bohely.👏

Sterling has been pretty impressive but both Mount and Havertz have struggled for form in their unusual positions.

Broja, being a natural number nine, could soon force his way into the starting XI but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's deadline day arrival could be bad news for the youngster.

Still just 20 years of age, Broja has plenty of time on his hands though to write his own success story at his boyhood club Chelsea.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy