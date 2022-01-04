“I'm lucky enough to play alongside 2 great players” - Kylian Mbappe says it’s an honor to have scored 150 goals for PSG

Kylian Mbappe has become the third Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player to score 150 goals for the club across competitions. The Frenchman reached the landmark with a hat-trick in PSG's 4-0 win over Vannes in the Coupe de France on Monday.

The 23-year-old took three and a half seasons with the club to reach the 150-goal mark after joining them from Monaco in 2018. Edinson Cavani (200) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (156) are the only two players to have scored more goals for PSG than Mbappe.

Following the win over Vannes, Mbappe opened up on how he feels about reaching the landmark and being counted alongside two great strikers.

"It's an honor," Mbappe told PSG's official website. "Scoring so many goals for such a big club is always nice. There are only three of us, and the gap between us is closing more and more. I'm lucky enough to play alongside two great players. I know that Ibrahimović isn't far off, but the most important thing is that we're through and that we keep preparing well for the matches coming up.

"It's important because in the Cup, if you lose, you're out, but we stayed focused from start to finish," he added. "We were always trying to play with enough intensity to show them and ourselves respect. We won 4-0, we kept a clean sheet, we weren't put in any danger, and we scored some great goals. We're through to the next round, and we'll carry on preparing to get going again in the league."

Kylian Mbappe in the final year of his PSG contract amid strong Real Madrid interest

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe was reportedly on his way to Real Madrid in the last summer transfer window but a move did not materialize. However, with the Frenchman entering the final year of his contract with PSG, he looks destined for a Real Madrid move.

The January transfer window is now open and Los Blancos are now free to sign Mbappe on a pre-contract. But there doesn't seem to be any immediate update on the move in the transfer rumor mill.

Mbappe, however, hasn't let his form be affected by his contract situation. He has scored 15 goals and assisted as many in 24 appearances for PSG this season across all competitions. Even with the arrival of Lionel Messi, the Frenchman has been PSG's main man this season and is their top goal-scorer in the league so far.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee