"I'm here to make history and put Manchester United where they deserve to be" - Cristiano Ronaldo signals intent

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reinstated his hunger to succeed ahead of his second debut at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Portuguese expressed his excitement after returning to Manchester United this summer and signaled a strong desire to help the Red Devils win silverware.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been handed his preferred no. 7 shirt at Manchester United, also ended up speaking at length about his feelings following the emotional return. Speaking to the media during an interaction, Cristiano Ronaldo stated:

"This is why I am here [to win trophies]. I am not here for a vacation. As I told you, before was good, winning important things and I wore the shirt before many years ago, but I am here to win again."

"People speak about the age but they should know I'm different. I am different. I'm different than the rest of the people. I show off all the time year by year and this year will be the same."

"I'm here to make history and put Manchester United where they deserve to be."

The 36-year-old also admitted he is "so happy" to have secured a return to Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo went on to stress that everyone, including his kids and family, is also happy with the move.

Cristiano Ronaldo "ready" for second Manchester United debut against Newcastle

During the interaction, Cristiano Ronaldo also confirmed he is ready to make his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle this weekend. The forward jokingly added that he will put pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to give him a start on Saturday.

"Of course I will be nervous on Saturday but I'm more mature, more experienced. I will be prepared. I'm going to make pressure to Ole now to start in the 11! So I'm ready."

Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo won three Premier League titles and the Champions League trophy during his first stint at Manchester United. After six successful years, the forward departed for Real Madrid in 2009 for a then world-record deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2HbCufUTWF — utdreport (@utdreport) September 9, 2021

Although he is 36 now, Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to show signs of any decline. The mercurial forward recently surpassed Ali Daei to become the footballer with the most goals in international football. The Manchester United star achieved the remarkable feat by netting twice in the World Cup qualifier win over the Republic of Ireland during the international break.

Also Read

The entire footballing world will now be tuning in to see what awaits Ronaldo in his second stint at Old Trafford starting Saturday.

Edited by Nived Zenith