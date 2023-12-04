“I’m making good progress" - Arsenal star Jurrien Timber provides injury update after he picked up ACL injury earlier in the season

Arsenal summer signing Jurrien Timber has given an update on his recovery from an ACL injury he suffered in his side's opening game of the season.

Timber joined the Gunners from Ajax in the summer for a reported fee of £38 million. The versatile Dutch defender looked set to be a prominent member of Mikel Arteta's side, picked ahead of Gabriel Magalhaes to start against Nottingham Forest (August 12).

However, Timber went down with an issue during his debut against Forest and was subbed off. The 22-year-old incurred an ACL injury and there have been fears that he wouldn't appear again this season.

The Dutchman has positive news for Arsenal fans regarding his progress in trying to get back to fitness. He told the club's matchday show The Breakdown Live (via football.london):

"I’m making good progress. It won’t be the whole season [out], I hope, I know it’s going well. It’s hard at the same time, but I’m doing my best, working hard, and just enjoying being busy."

Timber appears to be gelling well with his teammates despite being sidelined with his long-term injury. He spoke about how he feels within Arteta's squad, insisting they are fun to be around:

"It makes it easier, I see them every day on the training ground. I basically train the same time as them, it makes it easier. The boys are fun, it’s a young squad, and even the older guys are fun so I stay connected with them and I see them every day. For me that makes it so much easier to do my rehab well."

Arsenal have been in brilliant form despite Timber's absence, sitting top of the Premier League table with 10 wins in 14 league games. They will only be boosted by the return of the Netherlands international which could happen before the end of the season.

The Athletic's David Ornstein on Arsenal's plans in the January transfer window

Ivan Toney could be on Mikel Arteta's shortlist.

The Gunners look set to target a new striker although they may wait for the summer rather than pursue one in the January transfer window opens. That's according to The Athletic's David Ornstein who claims Arteta's side are looking to wrap up goalkeeper David Raya on a permanent deal (via TBRFootball):

"Definitely the first amount of money they get, needs to be to make the David Raya deal. They might look to a deal for a striker but I think that’s more likely for the summer."

Arsenal have been linked with the Brentford striker Ivan Toney. The English striker could be available for around £80 million.

Meanwhile, Ornstein claims that Arteta could look to strengthen his midfield if there are one or two departures:

"Maybe a six or an eight if there’s departures for a Jorginho or a Thomas Partey. And they do like players, we’ve seen players linked like (Ruben) Neves, (Martin) Zubimendi have been linked but I don’t hear anything credible just yet."

Jorginho and Thomas Partey have both dropped down Arsenal's pecking order following the signing of Declan Rice. They could be ones to watch heading into January.