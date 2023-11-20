"Price could be as high as £80m" - Journalist predicts Ivan Toney's next club amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal

Journalist Ben Jacobs has predicted the next destination of Arsenal and Chelsea target Ivan Toney ahead of the winter transfer window. The reporter claimed that the Brentford striker is open to joining both clubs. He added, however, that the Englishman would likely lean towards a switch to the Emirates Stadium if he were to make a choice right now.

It is an open secret that Arsenal are looking to add an established striker to their ranks amid Gabriel Jesus' injury struggles this season. The Gunners have been keeping an eye on Toney over the last couple of months with rumors suggesting they could make a move for him in the winter.

Chelsea have also shown interest in snapping up the English forward. According to Football.London, the Blues are eyeing a move for the player in January as they look to overcome their poor start to the campaign.

However, Jacobs has noted that Toney isn't on the list for the west London side. The reporter reckons that the Brentford striker would likely favor a move to the Emirates Stadium if the two clubs come knocking in January.

“It isn’t a given that Chelsea will just move for Toney. We’ve heard many links. Some within Chelsea like Toney, at the right price," he told GiveMeSports.

“But generally, the consensus is that Toney isn’t at the top of the list. There’s also a feeling that if Arsenal and Chelsea come in for Toney, he may prefer the move to Arsenal."

He added.

“He’s open to both offers and keen on staying in London, but if both projects came right now, Arsenal might turn Toney’s head more than Chelsea.

“So Toney is the gettable one in January, but the price could be as high as £80m,”

It is worth noting that Ivan Toney is currently serving a ban for breaching the FA's gambling rules and will remain sidelined until January 16, 2024.

Prior to his ban, the striker had made 124 appearances for Brentford across three years, recording 68 goals and 21 assists to his name. He was one of the most prolific forwards in the Premier League last term, bagging 20 goals in 33 games.

Who else is on Arsenal and Chelsea's wishlist for January?

The winter transfer window is almost upon us. With the two London clubs quite determined to tighten things up in their respective squads, we're likely to see some vital arrivals in London this winter.

For Arsenal, signing a striker and a midfielder is a priority, as per Fabrizio Romano (via Team Talk). On that note, Brentford's Ivan Toney and Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz could end up switching to the Emirates Stadium. The likes of Ollie Watkins and Kalvin Philips have also been linked with the Gunners.

The Blues, on the other hand, have reportedly identified Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as their top target for the winter, according to Football.London. Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo is also on their wishlist.