“I’m making sure he comes back” - Chelsea forward makes emphatic claim on Levi Colwill amid Liverpool transfer rumors

Chelsea star Noni Madueke said that he is bringing Levi Colwill back to the club amidst rumors that Liverpool are interested in the youngster. Madueke and Colwill helped England win the U-21 Euro.

Colwill, who spent the previous season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, was a stout presence in the defense for the Three Lions. They didn't concede a single goal en route to U-21 Euro glory.

After the game, Madueke told Colwill while being on an Instagram live:

“We’re coming back, I’m making sure he comes back.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC Noni Madueke with Levi Colwill: “We’re coming back, I’m making sure he comes back”. Noni Madueke with Levi Colwill: “We’re coming back, I’m making sure he comes back”. 🔵🔙 #CFC https://t.co/RnSpMntY1P

According to football.london, Liverpool are stepping up their pursuit of Colwill, who is rated at €40 million. Newly minted Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, though, is looking forward to having Colwill join the pre-season.

He recently told the media (via Metro):

"Yes, we spoke yesterday [Thursday] with Levi and Noni. One I know – Noni – from Tottenham, he was in the Under-18s. And of course Levi I know but I introduced myself with him."

Pochettino added:

"I think we are waiting for them to be with the team. I think the day that we will fly to America, they will join us."

Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in Romeo Lavia

Newcastle United v Southampton FC - Premier League

Chelsea and Liverpool are involved in a transfer tug of war for Romeo Lavia.

The Southampton midfielder, formerly of Manchester City's academy, is a target for top clubs across England. Both the Blues and the Reds are interested in Lavia as they look to bolster their midfield.

Fabrizio Romano told GiveMeSport about Lavia's price tag in the transfer market:

"For Romeo Lavia, the price tag is around £50million. But sources believe that maybe, with some add-ons or with a creative formula such as including some players, they can find a way with Southampton to reach an agreement."

Lavia, 19, made 35 appearances for Southampton this past season. A defensive midfielder by trade, the Belgian is a rare breed in modern football. Hence, the demand for him is so high in the market.

Poll : 0 votes