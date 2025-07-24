"I'm in the middle of bad buzz!" - Adil Rami provides clarification after controversy over foul-mouthed rant against Lamine Yamal and his mother

Adil Rami has attempted to clarify his comments on Lamine Yamal after his rant went viral on social media. The former France defender claims that his quotes were taken out of context, and he did not mean to insult the Barcelona star's mother.

Ad

Taking to Instagram, Rami said that the media had made a mountain out of a molehill. He claimed that the focus was not on Yamal as a footballer but the attitude of the teenager, which he believes would be an issue in the future. He wrote (as translated by GOAL):

"Woke up this morning, went to lay down my log... And I discover that I'm in the middle of bad buzz! Therefore, I clarify, because it was obviously misunderstood: I was not talking about footballer Lamine Yamal, nor his talent (which is huge, nothing to say about that), but some recent attitudes, which in my opinion, suggest a somewhat rocky future if they keep it up like that."

Ad

Trending

Continuing to offer clarifications, Rami stated that he was not directly insulting Yamal's mother, but rather using a metaphor. He added:

"And of course, it was a metaphor (certain clumsy) and in no way an insult to his mother or family. In short, I still wish him to put his head back on the straight, because he has the potential to mark his era... other than with buzz like that. Ok, back to my coffee."

Ad

Lamine Yamal nor any of his family members have commented on the rant from Rami. Barcelona have also not issued a statement, after the former French defender hinted that the teenager did not deserve Lionel Messi's iconic #10 shirt at the club.

What did Adil Rami say about Lamine Yamal?

Adil Rami went on a rant about Lamine Yamal earlier this week, and the clip went viral on X after Instant Foot shared it. He claimed that his dislike for the Barcelona teenager started after his handshake incident with Cristiano Ronaldo. He said:

Ad

"The way he shook hands with Cristiano Ronaldo (during Spain vs Portugal in UEFA Nations League final), it irritated me. It started with that. To have made videos behind where he spoke about himself, I didn't like it. From seeing him do his shorts down, I taught you why guys do this and where it comes from. I repeat, the story of the shorts down, it comes from prisons in the United States and Mexico."

Rami admitted that Lamine Yamal has the talent to win the Ballon d'Or and dominate football, but believed that the attitude was wrong.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More