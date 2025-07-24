"I'm in the middle of bad buzz!" - Adil Rami provides clarification after controversy over foul-mouthed rant against Lamine Yamal and his mother

Adil Rami has attempted to clarify his comments on Lamine Yamal after his rant went viral on social media. The former France defender claims that his quotes were taken out of context, and he did not mean to insult the Barcelona star's mother.
Taking to Instagram, Rami said that the media had made a mountain out of a molehill. He claimed that the focus was not on Yamal as a footballer but the attitude of the teenager, which he believes would be an issue in the future. He wrote (as translated by GOAL):
"Woke up this morning, went to lay down my log... And I discover that I'm in the middle of bad buzz! Therefore, I clarify, because it was obviously misunderstood: I was not talking about footballer Lamine Yamal, nor his talent (which is huge, nothing to say about that), but some recent attitudes, which in my opinion, suggest a somewhat rocky future if they keep it up like that."
Continuing to offer clarifications, Rami stated that he was not directly insulting Yamal's mother, but rather using a metaphor. He added:
"And of course, it was a metaphor (certain clumsy) and in no way an insult to his mother or family. In short, I still wish him to put his head back on the straight, because he has the potential to mark his era... other than with buzz like that. Ok, back to my coffee."
Lamine Yamal nor any of his family members have commented on the rant from Rami. Barcelona have also not issued a statement, after the former French defender hinted that the teenager did not deserve Lionel Messi's iconic #10 shirt at the club.
What did Adil Rami say about Lamine Yamal?
Adil Rami went on a rant about Lamine Yamal earlier this week, and the clip went viral on X after Instant Foot shared it. He claimed that his dislike for the Barcelona teenager started after his handshake incident with Cristiano Ronaldo. He said:
"The way he shook hands with Cristiano Ronaldo (during Spain vs Portugal in UEFA Nations League final), it irritated me. It started with that. To have made videos behind where he spoke about himself, I didn't like it. From seeing him do his shorts down, I taught you why guys do this and where it comes from. I repeat, the story of the shorts down, it comes from prisons in the United States and Mexico."
Rami admitted that Lamine Yamal has the talent to win the Ballon d'Or and dominate football, but believed that the attitude was wrong.