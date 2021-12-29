"I'm multidimensional" - Romelu Lukaku sends message to Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel after making goalscoring return

Chelsea ace Romelu Lukaku has made himself available to Thomas Tuchel, stating he is prepared to do whatever his coach asks of him.

Despite rejoining Chelsea from Inter Milan last summer, Lukaku is yet to figure out his role under Tuchel. He has struggled to make the desired impact and has often cut a frustrating figure in the final third

Lukaku recently tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to miss matches against Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Belgian was finally declared fit to play last weekend, coming off the bench against Aston Villa.

With the game firmly poised at 1-1, the Chelsea number 9 walked out onto the pitch in the second half and made a decisive impact. Not only did he score Chelsea’s second goal, but he also won a penalty that ensured a comfortable 3-1 win for the visitors.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews ⚽️28': Reece James (OG)

⚽️32': Jorginho (PEN)

⚽️56': Romelu Lukaku



Chelsea have turned it around at Villa Park. ⚽️28': Reece James (OG)⚽️32': Jorginho (PEN)⚽️56': Romelu LukakuChelsea have turned it around at Villa Park. https://t.co/EftTSz9EGn

The goal has put the wind back in Lukaku’s sails and the player has promised to do everything in his power to help Tuchel’s Chelsea.

Discussing his relationship with Tuchel and what he can bring to the table, Lukaku told ESPN Brasil (via Tribal Football):

"Me and the coach, we had a couple of conversations about whatever he wanted from me. Obviously I told him I'm multidimensional. It's just about having a bit of clarity about how he wants to use me. And then whatever he wants from me, I can do whatever aspects he wants for the game. I can run in behind, I can press, I can hold the ball up. So I think throughout the years these are qualities I added to my game.”

The Belgium international added:

"So I just wanted an opportunity, I got it today, I'm happy that I helped the team, now I just want to move forward."

Lukaku has featured in 17 games for Chelsea this season, scoring six goals.

Chelsea can leapfrog Liverpool in the Premier League table with a win

Chelsea will play their final game of the year against Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

A win or even a draw would see them finish 2021 in second place, ahead of Liverpool, who lost to Leicester City on Tuesday.

The two title-chasing teams are currently tied on 41 points after 19 rounds of fixtures. Manchester City, meanwhile, are six points clear at the top of the table.

