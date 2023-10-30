An unlikely pair had a funny interaction at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris during the lead-up to the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony. Tennis legend Novak Djokovic met YouTube sensation IShowSpeed, and the athlete managed to fool Speed into thinking he is a new AC Milan player.

As they crossed paths at the Ballon d'Or gala, the 24-time Grand Slam champion decided to don a new persona, declaring himself an up-and-coming star for AC Milan. IShowSpeed, a YouTuber known more for his eccentricity than his sports acumen, was excited to meet him.

The unscripted episode began with Speed looking apparently enamored by Djokovic's familiar face. He inquired:

"What's your name? You look so familiar."

The tennis titan responded:

"I'm a new AC Milan star."

Djokovic doubled down on his hilarious lie, telling IShowSpeed:

"I haven't played yet but I'm getting on in the next game. I'm going for a hat-trick."

Aitana Bonmati seals 2023 Women's Ballon d'Or victory

Aitana Bonmati of Spain and Barcelona has captured her inaugural Ballon d'Or Feminin trophy. The prodigious midfielder eclipsed a star-studded lineup of competitors, including Sam Kerr, who settled for the runners-up spot.

Coming in at third was Bonmati's club and national team compatriot, up-and-coming forward Salma Paralluelo, while Fridolina Rolfo of Barcelona and Sweden claimed the fourth position.

Last season, Bonmati was instrumental in Barcelona Femeni's trophy-laden campaign, clinching both the Champions League and the Spanish domestic title. She also hoisted the World Cup trophy aloft with Spain, proving her mettle on the grandest stage.

Bonmati's stats from last season are remarkable, providing a strong case for her Ballon d'Or triumph. While deployed as a midfielder for Barcelona Femeni, she lit up the Primera Division, scoring nine goals and providing ten assists in 23 appearances. She also impressed in the Women's Champions League, chalking up five goals in 11 appearances.

During Spain's exhilarating World Cup run, Bonmati featured in seven fixtures for La Roja, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

