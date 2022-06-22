"I'm now Liverpool's #1 fan" - Sadio Mane delivers heartfelt message after completing Bayern Munich transfer

Sadio Mane has shared a heartfelt message for Liverpool fans after completing his move to Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions have officially confirmed the signing of the Senegalese international on a three-year deal.

Mane joined the Reds back in 2016 from Southampton as one of the signings during Jurgen Klopp's first summer transfer window. The AFCON winner has left the Merseyside club after winning every honour available at club level.

Mane has shared his feelings on departing the iconic club and has insisted that he will miss the Liverpool fans while hailing them as the best in the world. The 30-year-old also admitted that he loved the fans singing a song dedicated to him.

He told the official Liverpool website:

"For sure, I think whoever is leaving Liverpool, with those supporters you will always miss them because so far [they are] the best in the world and I have always said it."

"Especially when [they sing] my name, ‘Mane! Running down the wing!’ – I don’t know, I can’t sing very well! Of course, I really enjoyed the time and they, wow… how can I say it?"

John 💙 @hug4esy @LFC What an absolute pleasure it was to watch you for us, Sads. From you debut goal at Arsenal to your back-heel against Watford. You ate an absolute Liverpool Legend @LFC What an absolute pleasure it was to watch you for us, Sads. From you debut goal at Arsenal to your back-heel against Watford. You ate an absolute Liverpool Legend https://t.co/wQ3Qpl6qh6

Mane praised Anfield for the unique atmosphere created by the fans and has vowed to come back one day. The former Reds number ten has also stated that he will always remain a fan of the club. He added:

"Playing at Anfield I think always gives you so much power because of the fans. So, for sure I am going to miss you guys but anyway, I love you guys."

"I still have my house in Liverpool and everything so for sure I will come back, of course, and I would love one day to come back to Anfield to say hi to them and of course to watch Liverpool playing because for me, I am going to be Liverpool’s No.1 fan – after the supporters!"

Can Liverpool cope without Sadio Mane?

Sadio Mane was an integral figure at the start of Jurgen Klopp's revolution at Anfield.

The Senegalese superstar might never get as many plaudits as Mohamed Salah. However, there is no doubt that he contributed to the success the Reds have achieved since his arrival.

The 30-year-old has always been the epitome of a perfect team player, who never focused on his own records and accolades. It will be interesting to see how Klopp lives up to the huge challenge of coping with the departure of a player like Mane.

