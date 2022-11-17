"I'm open to everything" - Ex-PSG manager confirms desire to succeed Gareth Southgate as England manager 

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he would be open to succeeding Gareth Southgate as England manager, as per the Telegraph.

PSG sacked Pochettino at the end of last season despite leading the Parisians to the Ligue 1 title.

The Argentine coach's failure to get the best out of Parisian trio Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe played a role in his departure.

As did PSG's disappointing exit from the UEFA Champions League in the last 16 when they suffered a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid.

Pochettino has been out of management since as he weighs up his next career move.

However, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager has been linked with the Three Lions role despite Southgate's contract running until 2024.

Pochettino has now admitted that he would be open to succeeding Southgate, saying:

“Of course, my relationship with England has always been very good. We have a very good relationship with the academies, trying to develop young players for the national team."

He added:

“I feel so comfortable here. You never know what happens. I am open to everything.”

Pochettino holds a good relationship with the Football Association's technical director John McDermott.

The duo worked closely together at Tottenham, and McDermott will be key in determining who succeeds Southgate should he depart.

The Argentine also coached England skipper Harry Kane at Spurs, with the duo building a good rapport.

Kane scored 169 goals and contributed 30 assists in 242 appearances while playing under Pochettino.

It is believed that if England fail to impress at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Southgate may be heading towards the exit door.

The Three Lions will start their World Cup campaign in Group B, facing Iran on 21 November before clashing with the USA on 25 November and Wales on 29 November.

Pochettino is not the only former PSG manager interested in the England job

Tuchel also has his eyes on the job

According to the source above, former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is also interested in the Three Lions managerial role.

The German has not publicly spoken on his willingness to become England manager but has spent the last two years in west London coaching Chelsea.

He led the Blues to the UEFA Champions League in 2021, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup in 2022.

However, Tuchel was sacked by the Blues on 7 September after a poor run of form, which saw Chelsea lose to Southampton, Leeds United, and Dynamo Zagreb.

Tuchel has vast European experience, having coached Chelsea, PSG, Borussia Dortmund, and Mainz.

