"I'm in the place I want to be" - Real Madrid Raul legend opens up on replacing Carlo Ancelotti as Los Blancos head coach

Real Madrid legend Raul has opened up about rumors of potentially replacing Carlo Ancelotti as the next Los Blancos manager. Ancelotti's future has been subject to speculation in recent weeks, and it has been widely reported that he could be on his way out.

Real Madrid lost against arch rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, April 26. They have also been knocked out of the Champions League by Arsenal from the quarter-finals.

Los Blancos are also trailing Barcelona by four points with just five games to go. Quite naturally, Carlo Ancelotti's job is under threat, as per reports in Spain. Club legend Raul, who has been managing Real Madrid Castilla since 2019, has been named as the potential successor to the Italian manager.

Raul has opened up on the rumors and insisted that he is choosing to stay calm and insisted that believes in the club's decision. He said, as quoted by Tribal Football:

"I'm happy to be here; I'm in the place I want to be. When the time comes to evaluate and when the club makes decisions, if they ever make them, which I don't know, we'll see."

Raul added:

"Now the most important thing is to remain calm and collected. We're at the end of the season and there's still a lot at stake. I think there will be time to evaluate and make decisions that could affect the club and then, personally, me. But I'm very calm."

Raul is widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever to don the Real Madrid and Spain shirt. He spent 16 years of his career at the Santiago Bernabeu, making 741 appearances and contributing 323 goals and 135 assists.

Carlo Ancelotti makes decision on Real Madrid future: Reports

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly made up his mind on leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season. The Italian has come under intense pressure of late due to Los Blancos enduring a poor season and is reportedly ready to cut his second stint at the club short.

It has been reported by Madrid Xtra that Ancelotti is ready to leave the Spanish capital club in the summer. The Italian manager has been linked with the Brazil job and is reportedly ready to take over ahead of the Selecao's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ancelotti's first stint with Real Madrid was between 2013 and 2015, during which he won four trophies, including the UEFA Champions League. His second stint at the Bernabeu started in 2021, and he has delivered 11 trophies, including two LaLiga titles and two Champions Leagues.

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More