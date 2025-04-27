Carlo Ancelotti makes decision regarding Real Madrid future: Reports

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly set to leave the club at the end of the season. The legendary Italian has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since the summer of 2021, when he arrived for his second stint.

Having delivered a second La Liga-UEFA Champions League double in three years last season, Ancelotti's side have largely had an underwhelming campaign. Having been in the reckoning for a first continental treble, Los Blancos' Champions League title defence ended with a thumping 5-1 aggregate defeat to Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

While they trail La Liga leaders Barcelona by four points in the title race, Los Blancos lost 3-2 in extra time to their arch-rivals in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday (April 26).

A day later, Madrid Xtra (via The Athletic's Maria Cortegana) has reported that Ancelotti is set to end his second stint in Madrid at the end of the season.

Earlier this season, Ancelotti's side lost 5-2 to Barcelona in the Supercopa Espana final, ending their title defence, having started the campaign with a 2-0 win over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup.

BBC has reported that Ancelotti could take over as the Brazil boss ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June. If it happens, it will be the Italian's first foray into international football.

The five-time world champions are looking for a new head coach after Dorival Junior was sacked following a 4-1 defeat at reigning champions Argentina in a qualifier in March.

What's next for Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid?

Real Madrid CF

Real Madrid are all set to end the season without a major trophy after losing in the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey, while they have work to do to catch up with La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Following their Copa del Rey final defeat to the Blaugrana at the weekend, the two sides meet again in the league on May 11 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. But before that, Ancelotti's side host Celta Vigo in the league next Sunday (May 4).

It's pertinent to note that Los Blancos have lost all three El Clasicos this season. Apart from the aforementioned Supercopa Espana and Copa del Rey final defeats, Hansi Flick's side also got the better of Madrid 4-0 away in October in the league.

Following a goalless first half at the Santiago Bernabeu, Robert Lewanadowski (twice), Lamine Yamal and Raphinha strikes sunk Ancelotti's side.

