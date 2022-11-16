"I'm a player that gives balance" - French midfielder believes he can fill void left by Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Juventus star Adrien Rabiot has vouched to put his best foot forward at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, insisting he would balance France's star-studded team.

France will be without two of their first-choice midfielders, N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba, in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. With both superstars missing the tournament due to injury, Rabiot is expected to feature regularly for Les Bleus.

Speaking to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Rabiot revealed that he was excited to represent his country and claimed that he would be able to bring balance to France’s team. The midfielder said (via Football-Italia):

“I will give my best, as I do with Juventus, without thinking about the World Cup much. I feel that I’m at my best, mentally and physically.

“I am a player that gives balance, linking attack and defense and keeping the correct position and tactical approach to understand the game and adapt to different situations, reacting to my teammates’ movements.”

Rabiot has been a regular under Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri this season. The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has taken part in 16 games for the Bianconeri across competitions, recording five goals and two assists.

France international Adrien Rabiot excited to fulfill FIFA World Cup dream

Adrien Rabiot was not included in Didier Deschamps's final 23-man list for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He was asked to be on the standby list, but the then-PSG midfielder turned that opportunity down. Rabiot watched from home as his country went on to lift their second FIFA World Cup, 20 years after lifting the first one.

Hannah @JuventinaHannah Rabiot is comfortably France's best midfielder going to the world cup, by far in the best form.



All 5 other France midfielders combined have 31 appearances compared to Rabiot's 29.



France are currently 2nd favourites behind Brazil to win it all. Rabiot is comfortably France's best midfielder going to the world cup, by far in the best form.All 5 other France midfielders combined have 31 appearances compared to Rabiot's 29.France are currently 2nd favourites behind Brazil to win it all. https://t.co/Aos4At4vcS

Speaking to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Rabiot said he enjoyed the prospect of representing France at the 2022 World Cup and reminisced about his childhood. Rabiot said:

“The World Cup is a dream I hadn’t fulfilled four years ago in Russia and I am enjoying it now, thinking about my memories as a kid, such as Zidane’s great return in 2006. I supported France in every match, what a pity the Final with Italy was…”

Defending champions France have been placed in Group D alongside Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia. They will kick off their World Cup campaign with a clash against Australia on November 22.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes