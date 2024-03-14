"I’m playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world" - Liverpool youngster expresses his desire to stay at the club for a long time

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah named the Reds as one of the biggest clubs in the world and shared his desire to stay for a long time.

Quansah came through the Merseysiders' academy and made his senior debut earlier this season. He has impressed with his performances, filling in at times for the likes of Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate. The Englishman has already made 23 senior appearances for the club across competitions.

Quansah recently said that it would be a dream to stay at Liverpool for a long time (via The Boot Room):

“I’m playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world. I’ve been here for 16 years already, so why not make it 25 or 30 years? That’s the dream.”

Quansah has also scored one goal and provided three assists in his 23 appearances this season.

The Reds, meanwhile, have seen a number of youngsters step up and perform well this season amidst an injury crisis. The likes of Quansah, Conor Bradley and Jayden Danns have helped them in the race for a quadruple.

Liverpool have already won the Carabao Cup and will face Manchester United away in the FA Cup. They are second in the Premier League, behind Arsenal on goal difference and are likely to reach the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals. They lead their Round of 16 tie against Sparta Prague 5-1 ahead of the second leg at Anfield.

Paris Saint-Germain interested in Liverpool attacker: Reports

As per Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, PSG are interested in signing Liverpool winger Luis Diaz in the summer.

The Reds signed Diaz from FC Porto for a reported fee of €50 million in January 2022 and he has done well so far for them. He has scored 22 goals and provided 13 assists in 85 games for the Reds.

Meanwhile, PSG could see star attacker Kylian Mbappe leave in the summer as a free agent. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe will not renew his contract beyond this summer and is in negotiations to join Real Madrid.

Hence, the French side are looking to strengthen their attack and Diaz is on their list. However, they haven't made any contact with the player or Liverpool for a potential transfer.

The Colombian attacker's contract at Anfield expires in 2027 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €75 million.