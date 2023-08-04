“I’m playing Robokeeper” - Logan Paul makes appearance in hilarious Barcelona video 

Logan Paul recently made an appearance in a hilarious video posted by Barcelona on their official social media account. It is worth noting that PRIME Hydration Drink, a business venture of Logan Paul and fellow social media influencer KSI, is one of the official sponsors of the Catalan club.

Paul appeared in the latest video, disguising his identity in the names of various entities, including his brother Jake Paul.

He further added:

"I am playing Robokeeper."

Watch the video below:

When it was announced that Paul and KSI's PRIME will become an official partner of the Catalan club, the former trolled JJ in a hilarious video. After finding himself in front of the Barca crest, KSI questioned what they were doing there.

When informed by Paul that they had become the official partner of the Blaugrana, KSI looked confused and said that they already had Arsenal.

Paul, though, hurt the Gunner fan's feelings by reminding him that the north Londoners finished second in the Premier League this past season, whereas Barca won the La Liga.

He said:

“Yeah, we do have Arsenal, but they got second. FC Barcelona got first. Quite frankly JJ, We need winners, we need Champions, we need people who win."

Barcelona president Joan Laporta outlined the club's objectives this season

FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta Press Conference

Barcelona finished as La Liga winners last season in what was Xavi's first full season in charge of the club. Hence, fans might wonder what the club is looking to achieve this season.

Joan Laporta outlined the objectives, as the Barca president stated that the team wants to retain their status as the Spanish champions.

He further added that it's the team's aim to compete better in the UEFA Champions League after being knocked out of the competition's group stages for the past two seasons.

Laporta said (via Barca Universal):

“The priority of last season was La Liga and this new season, for us, La Liga is the priority as well. We would like to compete better in the Champions League, and we would like to be among the candidates for winning this competition… But our priority still is La Liga.”

Barcelona have already brought in players like Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu to bolster their midfield.

However, Franck Kessie is set to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, while Ousmane Dembele will play for Paris Saint-Germain next season.

Hence, the Catalan giants could need to further strengthen their team for the 2023–24 campaign.