"I'm pretty certain" - Alan Shearer makes bold prediction on where Alexander Isak will play next season amid Liverpool and Arsenal interest

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has claimed that he is certain that the Magpies will be able to keep Alexander Isak amid interest from Liverpool and Arsenal. Isak has been heavily linked with an exit from St. James' Park in recent months, with both Arsenal and Liverpool interested in his services.
However, Shearer believes that Newcastle United will be able to keep the Sweden international beyond this summer. He insisted that qualifying for the Champions League means that the Magpies won't be budged to sell their prized asset. Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast, as quoted by Metro:
"Got to keep him and they will. I’m pretty certain of that. Because of their success this year, because they’ve got Champions League football, all of those things. There’s not a worry in my mind that he’s going anywhere. He’ll be a Newcastle player next season because he’s a very, very, very good player."
Isak enjoyed a brilliant season for Eddie Howe's Newcastle United this time out and was the second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League. He scored 23 goals in 34 Premier League outings this season and has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season award.
Recently, the Sweden international has been heavily linked with both Arsenal and Liverpool. He joined the Magpies in 2022 in a deal worth a reported £63 million from Real Sociedad and has scored 62 goals in 109 appearances for the club to date.
Arsenal in driver's seat to land Real Madrid star with Liverpool out of the race: Reports
Arsenal have reportedly received a major boost in the pursuit of Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo. As reported by journalist Ben Jacobs, Liverpool have pulled out of the race to sign the 24-year-old who faces an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu. Jacons told the Highbury Squad YouTube channel:
"As I broke six weeks ago, Rodrygo and Premier League clubs is one to watch. The three I was told was Liverpool - who are now not in the race, but they were aware of the opportunity, Arsenal and Chelsea."
He added:
"Chelsea don't yet know what they want to do with their wide players, with Rodrygo, I think Chelsea are now less inclined to that deal, but Arsenal are still exploring it."
Rodrygo is reportedly looking to leave Real Madrid in the summer. He feels overshadowed by Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe. The Brazilian attacker scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in 50 appearances this season.