"I'm pretty certain" - Alan Shearer makes bold prediction on where Alexander Isak will play next season amid Liverpool and Arsenal interest

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has claimed that he is certain that the Magpies will be able to keep Alexander Isak amid interest from Liverpool and Arsenal. Isak has been heavily linked with an exit from St. James' Park in recent months, with both Arsenal and Liverpool interested in his services.

However, Shearer believes that Newcastle United will be able to keep the Sweden international beyond this summer. He insisted that qualifying for the Champions League means that the Magpies won't be budged to sell their prized asset. Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast, as quoted by Metro:

"Got to keep him and they will. I’m pretty certain of that. Because of their success this year, because they’ve got Champions League football, all of those things. There’s not a worry in my mind that he’s going anywhere. He’ll be a Newcastle player next season because he’s a very, very, very good player."

Isak enjoyed a brilliant season for Eddie Howe's Newcastle United this time out and was the second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League. He scored 23 goals in 34 Premier League outings this season and has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Trending

Recently, the Sweden international has been heavily linked with both Arsenal and Liverpool. He joined the Magpies in 2022 in a deal worth a reported £63 million from Real Sociedad and has scored 62 goals in 109 appearances for the club to date.

Arsenal in driver's seat to land Real Madrid star with Liverpool out of the race: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly received a major boost in the pursuit of Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo. As reported by journalist Ben Jacobs, Liverpool have pulled out of the race to sign the 24-year-old who faces an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu. Jacons told the Highbury Squad YouTube channel:

"As I broke six weeks ago, Rodrygo and Premier League clubs is one to watch. The three I was told was Liverpool - who are now not in the race, but they were aware of the opportunity, Arsenal and Chelsea."

He added:

"Chelsea don't yet know what they want to do with their wide players, with Rodrygo, I think Chelsea are now less inclined to that deal, but Arsenal are still exploring it."

Rodrygo is reportedly looking to leave Real Madrid in the summer. He feels overshadowed by Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe. The Brazilian attacker scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in 50 appearances this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More