“I’m pretty sure that they know me” - Ex-Real Madrid star Kaka shares Ronaldo’s cheeky response to Carlo Ancelotti’s question in changing room 

Former Real Madrid and Brazil star Kaka shared a funny moment between Carlo Ancelotti and Ronaldo Nazario at AC Milan. The trio played together at the Giants of Lombardy from 2007 to 2008.

Kaka played 15 games with Ronaldo at AC Milan, combining for three goals and averaging 2.33 points per game. Speaking in a recent interview with the Shoot for Love YouTube channel, the Brazilian recalled the moment between the striker and his manager, saying:

"We had this group of Brazilians: me, Ronaldo, Cafu, Dida, and Serginho. We were in the changing room talking loudly and laughing- that kind of thing. Our changing room had a corridor, followed by Carlo's changing room. He heard that we were laughing and joking, and he came into our changing room and said, 'Guys, why are you laughing? We have an important match tomorrow.'"

" We said, 'Mister football is like this. You know you have to have fun and everything.' and he said to Ronaldo, ' Do you know which team we're going to face tomorrow?' and Ronaldo said: ' Yes, Siena' and he asked Ronaldo, ' Do you know who are their defenders?' and Ronaldo said, 'no, but I'm pretty sure that they know me,'" he added.

Ronaldo joined the Italian giants from Real Madrid in January 2007 and played 20 times for the side, bagging nine goals and four assists.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Real Madrid buy him" - Journalist tips Real Madrid to sign Premier League star

Gianluca Di Marzio has tipped Real Madrid to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United. The midfielder has been impressive for the Magpies this season, bagging three goals and two assists in 26 games.

Tonali joined the English side 2023 from AC Milan 2023 for a reported €58.9 million, and despite getting suspended for a betting infraction, the Italian has impressed the side.

Speaking about the 24-year-old's future on Sky Sports Italia, Di Marzio said:

"I don't know if he could return to Italy in June, but I think Tonali will leave Newcastle. I think there could be an important market for him at an international level. I wouldn't be surprised if Real Madrid buy him, but that will depend on whether Carlo [Ancelotti] stays or Xabi Alonso arrives. Also City are watching. Sandro is a player who, beyond a possible return to Italy – because he could be happy to return – could have an international outlet on the market."

Tonali is contracted to Newcastle until the summer of 2028 and is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition for the reigning European champions. He has scored four goals and provided two assists in 38 games for the Magpies.

