"I’m pretty sure" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes Manchester City claim after win over Manchester United

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he is unlikely to watch title rivals Manchester City's match following his side's win over Manchester United.

The Reds thrashed their arch rivals 4-0 last night (April 19) at Anfield to move to the top of the Premier League table.

Klopp's troops now have 76 points from 32 matches and are two clear of the Cityzens, who have a game in hand. Pep Guardiola's side will take on Brighton and Hove Albion tonight (April 20) at the Etihad Stadium.

When asked if he would be following Manchester City's match, Klopp responded (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo):

“It is really not likely because we (Liverpool and Brighton) don’t play again. Oh, City we might play again (in the Champions League final), I don’t know. Brighton, I’m pretty sure we don’t play anymore.”

The German tactician added:

“It’s not likely. I hopefully have something to do that makes more sense.”

Klopp and his team will likely be focused on their next big test over the weekend. The Reds will take on Everton in a Merseyside derby at Anfield on Sunday, April 24.

With the Toffees currently in a relegation struggle, they will certainly want to take at least a point off their rivals.

Liverpool run riot against hapless Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp's side have moved to the top of the Premier League table for the time being

Many expected Liverpool to defeat Manchester United tonight, especially since they were the home side. Like their first Premier League meeting at Old Trafford this season, which the Reds won at a canter by a 5-0 margin, they dominated their rivals once again.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring after five minutes, converting from Mohamed Salah's pass. The Egyptian, who has struggled for goals recently, stepped up to double the lead in the 22nd minute, with Sadio Mane grabbing an assist.

B/R Football @brfootball Salah

22'—Salah Mane

68'—Mane Diaz



Liverpool’s front three all got a goal and an assist vs. Man Utd 🥰 5'—DiazSalah22'—SalahMane68'—ManeDiazLiverpool’s front three all got a goal and an assist vs. Man Utd 🥰 5'—Diaz ⚽ Salah 🎁22'—Salah ⚽ Mane 🎁68'—Mane ⚽ Diaz 🎁Liverpool’s front three all got a goal and an assist vs. Man Utd 🥰 https://t.co/wJYnJFV4Pq

Mane then put the result beyond doubt midway through the second half by finishing from Diaz's ball into the box.

Salah capped off an emphatic result and performance with a deflected goal in the 85th minute after being put through on goal by substitute Diogo Jota.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh