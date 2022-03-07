“I’m pretty sure that will be his preferred destination” – Paul Robinson names ‘likely’ move for Premier League-linked Erling Haaland 

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson says La Liga is the likely destination for Erling Haaland, despite interest from Premier League clubs.

The future of the Borussia Dortmund hitman is under immense speculation, with a move to the Premier League being touted. Manchester City are hugely interested in the 22-year-old, who is contracted with BvB till the summer of 2024. However, with his release clause reportedly dropping to €80 million this summer, there's a beeline for his services.

Robinson has said that Manchester City are the Premier League side in prime position to sign the Norwegian, who has 80 goals in 79 games for Dortmund. However, he added that the forward could desire a move to La Liga over England.

The former player told Football Insider in this regard:

“City will be favourites to get Haaland if he does choose to come to England, but I’ve heard he wants to go to Spain. He wants Real Madrid, I think, or Barcelona. I’m pretty sure that will be his preferred destination ahead of the Premier League."

Robinson continued:

“At some point, I can see him playing in the Premier League, but I think a move to one of the big Spanish clubs is more likely this summer.”

Pep Guardiola has been on the lookout for a world-class striker following the departure of Sergio Aguero from the Etihad last summer. There's a feeling Haaland could be that man, but interest from La Liga could sway the talented forward to Spain.

Would Erling Haaland be a success in the Premier League?

Many world-class strikers have failed to adapt to the league in the past

Should the former RB Salzburg striker make the move to the Premier League, Erling Haaland could become one of the greatest forwards the league has seen.

His goalscoring prowess is one of the best in world football, and he is widely regarded as a future Ballon d'Or winner. With Manchester City interested, Haaland has the opportunity to play under a manager many regard as the best in the world.

The two working together could bring an era of dominance for City in Europe, with the Cityzens having made the domestic league their own recently. However, the Premier League can be problematic for forwards coming in with huge expectations.

SPORTbible @sportbible Kids these days will never know how good Andriy Shevchenko was because of his time at Chelsea Kids these days will never know how good Andriy Shevchenko was because of his time at Chelsea https://t.co/ZMfaUkOSHy

It was the case for former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko. After leaving AC Milan, he came to the Premier League with a huge reputation as one of the best strikers in world football.

However, he failed to adapt to the pace of the league, managing only 22 goals in 77 appearances. That was stark contrast to his goalscoring exploits with Milan, for whom he scored 175 goals in 322 games.

Haaland is undoubtedly one of the world's best strikers at the moment. However, it remains to be seen if he reaps his BvB exploits in the Premier League, should he arrive on English shores.

