“I’m quite confident they will win it” – Gary Neville predicts winner of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Prominent pundit and former England right-back Gary Neville has predicted Brazil will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Le Selecao haven't won the competition since 2002 and were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 2018 edition by Belgium.

Brazil are looking to win their record-extending sixth FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar and have all the tools to do the same. Coach Tite has built a prolific squad with the likes of Neymar Jr., Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison, and Casemiro, among others.

Neville believes the south American side have all it takes to win the tournament this time around. While speaking about England's squad, the Manchester United legend said (via Metro):

"We always feel we have got great players in this country and we do, but when you look at the Brazil squad you think, 'Oh my God – where have they come from?' It was the same when I was playing in tournaments. They had incredibly special players. I’m quite confident they will win it."

Brazil and their south American rivals Argentina have been widely touted as favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Le Selecao's talisman Neymar has been in sensational form for Paris Saint-Germain this campaign. He has scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists in 20 games in all competitions.

Brazil's Rodrygo and Marquinhos are wary of overconfidence ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil forward Rodrygo Goes has admitted that they have a great squad but stressed that they will have to compete well on the pitch to win the trophy. He said (via Asianet Newsable):

"We know that we have a great national team, that we are among the favourites. But there are other perfect teams as well. It's no use saying we are favourites and then arriving on the pitch and not showing it.

"We know that everyone was in good form with their clubs, and that's why they're here – many good players were left out."

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Rodrygo & Vinicius in Brazil training today Rodrygo & Vinicius in Brazil training today 🇧🇷 https://t.co/bXRAkGrkCU

PSG defender Marquinhos echoed Rodrygo's sentiments and said:

"If we think we are favourites, that we are the best, we will not go forward. We've seen how things are in this competition, which is very difficult. All the teams are ready and very balanced."

Brazil will begin their FIFA World Cup campaign against Serbia on November 24. They will then face Switzerland on November 28 and Cameroon on December 2.

