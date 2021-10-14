×
"I'm ready to adapt whenever the manager decides" - Azpilicueta says he enjoys playing different roles for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel

Cesar Azpilicueta has played in different positions during his Chelsea career
Modified Oct 14, 2021 02:57 PM IST
News

Cesar Azpilicueta has reaffirmed he is ready to play in any position for Chelsea this season. The Spaniard, who captains the side, said he is willing to switch positions on the pitch depending on the needs of his manager Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea signed Azpilicueta from Marseille back in 2012, and he has been a vital part of the team ever since. He has played as a left-back, right-back, center-back, and right wing-back during his time at the club.

While speaking on Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Azpilicueta revealed he enjoys being used in different roles by Tuchel.

"I've always said I'm ready to adapt whenever the manager decides that I can be more useful for the team in another role, so I enjoy it," Azpilicueta said. "I've played a lot at right centre-back, it's true, but I've also played a lot as a wing-back. So every time I change position, I try to get information from the manager on what he needs from me, and then I try to give that to the team."

Thomas Tuchel has high praise for Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta

Thomas Tuchel recently showered praise on Cesar Azpilicueta after the Spaniard clocked up 300 Premier League appearances for the club. The German manager declared it was a "pleasure" to coach the Spaniard.

"It is a pure pleasure to be his coach," Tuchel said. "Azpi is so focused, honest, a sports guy and such a competitor. He is so open and focused on his best performances everyday. He is very emotional but he is calm, he leads by example. He is not giving speeches every day. When you put him in every single exercise, you know what the level is up to. The captain is in top shape, has had sleep and looks after himself. He is a fantastic captain, a great player and just a really good guy too."

Chelsea face Brentford in the Premier League this weekend before taking on Malmo in the Champions League next week.

