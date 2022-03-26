“I’m ready to get the best out of my career” – Arsenal-linked midfielder drops potential transfer hint

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has opened up on his future amid links to Arsenal. The 24-year-old Belgian international is one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League following some outstanding performances with the Foxes.

Tielemans has stated that he is ready to take the next step in his career and play in the UEFA Champions League. However, the Leicester midfielder is in no rush to make a decision on his future. Speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws (via Football London), Youri Tielemans said:

"I don't worry about it. I want to get the most out of myself this season and finish as high as possible with the team. Of course, I want to play in the Champions League, like any footballer. Am I ready for a European top club? I'm ready to get the best out of my career. We'll see what happens next summer, or the summer after that.”

Youri Tielemans has been one of Leicester City's best players in the last couple of seasons. The 24-year-old midfielder will always be remembered for scoring a long-range goal in the FA Cup final against Chelsea last year. Tielemans was also part of the team that lifted the subsequent Community Shield against Manchester City.

As things stand, Tielemans has made 36 appearances for the Foxes this season, contributing seven goals and three assists along the way.

Rumors linking Youri Tielemans have gathered steam since the 24-year-old midfielder only got less than 18 months remaining on his current deal at Leicester. Apart from Arsenal, the Belgian midfielder has also been linked (via the Manchester Evening News) with a move to both Manchester clubs.

Arsenal are keen to sign a new midfielder to bolster their midfield

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his squad ahead of the 2022-23 season by signing a new central midfielder. As things stand, the Gunners have very limited options in midfield.

Egyptian star Mohamed Elneny has less than six months remaining on his current contract and is expected to leave Arsenal in the summer. This will leave Arteta with only Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

However, the Gunners are expected to have European football of some sort at the end of the season, something which they have been deprived of this season. The Gunners will, therefore, need more players in their squad due to the extra European games.

As things stand, Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League standings, having accumulated 54 points from 28 matches. They are currently three points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

It is worth mentioning that Youri Tielemans is not the only midfielder Arsenal have shown interest in. The Gunners have also been linked with Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo in recent weeks.

