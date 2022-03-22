Arsenal wiling to 'try again' for Juventus star in summer transfer window - Reports

Arsenal could try once again to sign Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo in the upcoming transfer window, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato (via Football 365).

Arthur Melo has been a transfer target for the Gunners since the January transfer window. Mikel Arteta's side tried to bring the Brazilian midfielder on a six-month loan deal until the end of the season.

However, Juventus proposed a 18-month loan deal with an option to make the move permanent. This prompted Arsenal to pull out of the negotiations.

According to the aforementioned source, however, the Gunners could try again to bring in their transfer target ahead of the new season. Following their Champions League exit to Villarreal at the Round of 16 stage, the Old Lady are now looking to trim their squad in the summer. This includes selling Arthur Melo, who has had an underwhelming time in Turin since his move from Barcelona in 2020.

Arthur has had a stop-start season at the Allianz Stadium this time around. The 25-year-old midfielder was benched midway through the season but has now established himself as a starter in recent months.

As things stand, Arthur Melo has made 26 appearances for the Old Lady this season with 16 of them coming in Serie A. According to Transfermarkt, the Brazilian international is valued at €20 million and Juventus will be asking for a higher price since he has a contract until 2025.

However, the Football 365 report also stated that Arsenal are not the only Premier League side interested in Arthur Melo. Newcastle United are also looking at the 25-year-old midfielder's situation in Italy.

Arsenal need Juventus star Arthur Melo to bolster their midfield

Arsenal will be looking to bolster their attack ahead of the 2022-23 season, which is likely to include some sort of European football. As things stand, Thomas Partey is the only reliable central midfield option at Mikel Arteta's disposal.

Mohamed Elneny is expected to leave the Gunners at the end of the season as he has less than six months remaining on his contract at the club. This leaves them with Granit Xhaka and Albert Sambi Lokonga as their only other central midfielders.

With increased fixtures due to European football coming up next season, Arsenal will need to have enough strength in midfield to compete on various fronts.

Juventus' Arthur Melo is a versatile player in midfield. The 25-year-old Brazilian is capable of playing in central midfield as well as a defensive midfielder. He has been utilized in both positions this season by Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri.

