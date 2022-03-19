“I’m not really comfortable with the amount of criticism that he gets” – Martin Keown accuses critics of being ‘disrespectful’ towards Manchester United star

Arsenal legend Martin Keown believes that Manchester United’s Harry Maguire has been affected by the constant criticism towards him in recent months.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has become a social media target due to his consistent struggles for the club this season. Previously known as a decent defender, Maguire has made mistakes galore this season.

During an interview with talkSPORT, Martin Keown claimed that he wasn’t comfortable with the criticism the English defender has received:

“I’m not really comfortable with the amount of criticism that he gets and if I was in his camp, or he was my lad, I’d be asking him to toughen up and tell a number of these former players where to go really.”

James Ducker @TelegraphDucker Olympiacos away, nine months after Ferguson’s retirement, in 2014 was supposed to represent rock bottom. In fact, #MUFC ’s problems were only just beginning. Piece from last night: telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Olympiacos away, nine months after Ferguson’s retirement, in 2014 was supposed to represent rock bottom. In fact, #MUFC’s problems were only just beginning. Piece from last night: telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

He added:

“I feel that the criticism that’s come his way has affected him. There’s no doubt that in that midweek game in the Champions League he didn’t seem like the same player, particularly in possession. There’s a weakness when people are running at him and there’s a feeling in the stadium that Manchester United fans don’t really want him there. It’s difficult for him.”

What is next for Manchester United’s Harry Maguire?

Martin Keown also claimed that Manchester United’s defensive midfield troubles and the fans’ distrust in Maguire have affected his performances:

“It’s a tough thing for anyone to deal with, but he’s got to stay strong. Is it respectful if you’re part of his family and you have to listen to that? I’m talking about his reaction to that criticism and it’s a human reaction. I feel like it’s a little bit disrespectful. People who have had extremely good careers are lambasting him, taking his career apart and he’s taking it to heart.”

He added:

“I just feel like the formation should change to protect him, actually. People will ask ‘why should you do that?’ and you see United are leaking goals for fun and they should play in a three. If he doesn’t have a midfield in front that wants to protect, he’s in trouble He gets isolated far too much. I’m saying how I would deal with it. If I was hearing this amount of criticism then I’d tell them where to go.”

Maguire was a decent defender at Leicester and has done well for the national team as well. However, ever since being handed the captain's armband at United, the pressure seems to have gotten to him. At this point in time, a redemption appears highly unlikely.

However, United fans will hope to see their captain return to his usual self. It will be a tough journey back for Maguire, but football has seen far stranger stories over the years.

Edited by Diptanil Roy