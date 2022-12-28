"I'm really excited by it" - Former Liverpool midfielder excited to see Cody Gakpo playing under Jurgen Klopp

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has expressed his excitement after the Reds reached a breakthrough in their pursuit of PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo ahead of the winter transfer window.

Gakpo caught the eye of many with his brilliant performances for the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals in five appearances. A number of European giants picked up an interest in the Dutchman but Liverpool acted swiftly to secure his services.

Gakpo spoke to Virgil van Dijk when the official bid was submitted - and he's now set to be unveiled as new LFC player. Cody Gakpo will travel to England in order to complete medical tests as new Liverpool player. Contract already agreed and signed.

Reacting to the development, Murphy felt that Reds defender Virgil van Dijk would've played a part in convincing the 23-year-old to switch to Anfield.

Murphy told Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel:

"Listen, I think Virgil van Dijk will have waded in on this one. I think Virgil’s been in his ear, telling him what an amazing club it is. But every Liverpool fan, if they didn’t know about him and they haven’t seen much of him, should be excited."

The former England midfielder then proceeded to express his excitement regarding the transfer, explaining why it was indeed a much-needed one for the Reds. Murphy also revealed that even the club's staff were equally shocked by the news of Cody Gakpo's sudden capture.

NEW: After signing Cody Gakpo, Liverpool will look to sign a midfielder in the January transfer window, with a move for Jude Bellingham prioritised for next summer.

The Englishman further mentioned:

"I’m really excited by it. Desperately what we need now, especially with the injuries to Jota and Diaz. I’m actually shocked still. I spoke to a friend of mine at Liverpool today who couldn’t believe it. A friend of mine, a physio there, and he couldn’t believe he was coming in. It’s just a wonderful signing at a time when Liverpool need a little boost."

PSV Eindhoven confirm Cody Gakpo's Liverpool switch

Gakpo in action for the Netherlands during a World Cup clash with Argentina.

PSV Eindhoven wasted no time in clearing the air after news of Gakpo's move to Anfield broke out on the internet. The Dutch outfit confirmed that the two clubs have reached an agreement over the player's transfer in an official statement that read:

"PSV and LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently, where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer."

According to the Mirror, the Premier League giants will pay £45 million in fees for the Dutch player, who will complete the switch when the transfer window reopens next month. So far this season, Gakpo has made 24 appearances for PSV across all competitions, recording an impressive 13 goals and 17 assists to his name.

