"I’m really happy for everything I achieved" - Chelsea and Italy star Jorginho on joint-fifth finish for The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2021 award

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho had a stellar 2021 with both club and country. The Italian won the Champions League with the Blues while also lifting the EURO 2020 title with Italy.

For his achievements, the midfielder was named 'UEFA Men's Player of the Year' for 2021. He also came third in the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings behind Robert Lewandowski and winner Lionel Messi. In 'The Best FIFA Men's Player' for 2021, Jorginho finished joint-fifth with Chelsea team-mate N'Golo Kante. He was also included in the FIFA FIFPRO World XI.

🤷‍♂️ What do we make of that? 🧐 The 2021 FIFA FIFPRO World XIDonnarummaAlabaBonucciDiasDe BruyneJorginhoKanteRonaldoHaalandLewandowskiMessi🤷‍♂️ What do we make of that? 🧐 The 2021 FIFA FIFPRO World XI🇮🇹 Donnarumma 🇦🇹 Alaba 🇮🇹 Bonucci 🇵🇹 Dias🇧🇪 De Bruyne🇮🇹 Jorginho 🇫🇷 Kante🇵🇹 Ronaldo 🇳🇴 Haaland🇵🇱 Lewandowski 🇦🇷 Messi🤷‍♂️ What do we make of that? https://t.co/DG5jVaJWj6

Jorginho recently spoke to FIFA about his career, achievements and aspirations. He also gave his thoughts on being included in the World XI. He said:

"I think I deserved what I won – nobody can dispute that. I’m really happy for everything I achieved. I didn’t achieve it alone. I know that all the people who helped me, who were involved were part of this too. I won some awards, I didn’t win this one but I was really pleased to be in named in the [FIFA FIFPRO World XI]."

Jorginho controlled Chelsea's midfield last season brilliantly, even contributing eight goals and two assists in all competitions. He has also bettered his tally already this season, scoring nine goals and making an assist.

Due to Kante's injury issues, Jorginho has continued to be a key part of manager Thomas Tuchel's plans at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea take on Al-Hilal in Club World Cup semi-final

Chelsea will challenge for their first trophy this season when they take on Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday. If they do come out on top, the Blues will take on Palmeiras, who beat Al Alhy 2-0, in the final on Saturday.

The Blues have slipped up in the Premier League table, and are currently 10 points behind leaders Manchester City, having played one more game. However, they are alive in all the other competitions this season.

Tuchel's men have reached the final of the EFL Carabao Cup where they will clash against Liverpool. They have also reached the fifth round of the FA Cup where they will face Luton Town. The Stamford Bridge outfit are also slated to face Lille in the Champions League, which should be a relatively easy tie for the Blues.

