"I’m really happy with him" - Mikel Arteta comments on future of Arsenal star as contract talks are yet to begin

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that he is very happy with veteran midfielder Jorginho amid talks about extending the player's contract.

The Brazilian-born Italy international is in the final months of his contract at the Emirates. However, the Gunners have the option to extend his stay by a further year.

Jorginho joined Arsenal in January 2023 from London rivals Chelsea, thus joining the list of players to have switched between both clubs.

The 32-year-old midfielder has gone on to become a key member of Mikel Arteta's team. Although he hasn't been given much game time, his leadership experience has been felt within the squad.

In a press conference on February 9, Arteta spoke about the possibility of extending the player's contract beyond this season. He said that although he is happy with Jorginho, the decision to extend his contract lies solely on sporting director Edu. He said as quoted by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano:

"I’m really happy with him that’s all I can say the contract is for Edu and the board to manage. His implication and the capacity he has in big matches to effect the game is tremendous”.

Jorginho has made 38 appearances across all competitions since signing for Arsenal, registering one goal and two assists.

It will be interesting to see if the 32-year-old will stay at the Emirates beyond the end of his current contract, which is expected to expire this summer.

Arsenal manager heaps praises on David Moyes ahead of crunch London derby

Mikel Arteta was full of praise for his opposing counterpart, David Moyes, ahead of his side's Premier League visit to West Ham United on Sunday, February 11.

The Scottish tactician has already beaten Arteta's Arsenal twice this season across competitions and will be hoping to make it three wins over their London rivals.

The Hammers won the reverse fixture 2-0 at the Emirates in December last year. They also knocked out the Gunners from the EFL Cup in November courtesy of an empathetic 3-1 win.

Speaking ahead of their clash this weekend, Arteta was full of kind words for Moyes. When asked what's hardest about facing the Englishman's side, he said via Football London:

"He’s a really competitive manager that understands really well how to get an edge in the game. He does it in a really good way. He knows when to wait for the moments in the game to punish you. When you see what he’s done at West Ham it’s incredible."

Arsenal are currently third in the Premier League standings, while West Ham are seventh, 13 points behind the Gunners.