“I’m not really happy with Kylian” - Luis Enrique says Mbappe can ‘help the team more’ despite hat-trick in 3-0 PSG win

PSG manager Luis Enrique is not entirely happy with his hat-trick hero Kylian Mbappe despite his side's 3-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims on Saturday (November 11).

Mbappe, 24, was the protagonist for the Parisians at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner opened the scoring in the third minute as the visitors led at the break.

The Parisians tightened grip on proceedings when Mbappe added a second 14 minutes into the second period. Any hopes of a Reims comeback was doused when the Frenchman completed his hat-trick - his first of the season - eight minutes from time to rubberstamp the visitors' win.

Nevertheless, new boss Enrique says that Mbappe being a world-class player, he can help the team in different ways. However, the Spaniard didn't divulge anything about that, simply terming it as 'private' talk.

“I'm not really happy with Kylian today," Enrique said (as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. "I have nothing to say about the goals. ... But he can help the team more, in different ways. He’s world class player, we want more. ... I'm going to talk to him about it first. It’s private”.

With the victory - their eighth in 12 games this season - Enrique's side have surged to the top of the pile, one ahead of second-placed Nice (26).

How has Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG this season?

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe has had an impressive start to his 2023-24 campaign despite a short mid-season slump. The 24-year-old has 15 goals and an assist in 15 games across competitions.

The tally includes 13 strikes and an assist in 11 Ligue 1 outings, with Mbappe scoring in all but four of those games. Besides his hat-trick on Saturday, the Frenchman has notched up braces against Lens, Lyon, Nice and Stade Brestois.

Mbappe has struggled to replicate his Ligue 1 form in the UEFA Champions League, though, bagging just two goals in four games. The Parisians are second in their group, losing two of their four outings, one behind Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.