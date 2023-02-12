“I'm really happy" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insists 29-year-old has future at club despite being 4th choice option

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is happy with defender Harry Maguire despite him being the fourth-choice centre-back at the club currently. Maguire is the designated club captain but has seen game time take a drastic hit since the Dutchman's appointment at the helm of affairs at Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof are all ahead of the Englishman in the pecking order at Manchester United. But Ten Hag is happy with what he has seen from Maguire so far.

“I’m really happy with Harry Maguire I think he’s progressing really well and in the games he is playing, he is doing really well. But we have big competition. Harry is right-footed - a big competitor with Rapha Varane, who is also a brilliant player."

He added:

“But that is what we need if we want to restore Manchester United - we need top players but also double the players in every position because we want to play in so many leagues and so many competitions."

“We have certain positions we have a lack of quality and that can’t be, if you want to compete for the highest trophies,” the Dutch tactician said in a pre-match press conference ahead of his side's trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United.

He has started just eight matches for the Red Devils across competitions this season and was also linked with a winter move to Inter Milan. However, he ultimately stayed put with a little over two years remaining on his United contract.

Manchester United could make a late dash in the Premier League title race

Manchester United are currently eight points behind league leaders Arsenal and have 43 points in 22 matches, having played one match more than the Gunners. The Red Devils are third in the table, two points behind second-placed Manchester City, who also have a game in hand.

They next play Leeds United in the league and will have the opportunity to close down the gap on the two teams above them. Moreover, Arsenal and Manchester City face off on Wednesday, February 15, which will give Ten Hag's side another opportunity to reduce the deficit.

It remains to be seen whether they can sustain their momentum for the remainder of the league season.

