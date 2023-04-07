"I'm really pleased" - Tom Cleverley says he's glad about underrated Manchester United star finally 'coming good' this season

Former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley is thrilled that Fred is starting to get the respect he feels he deserves.

Fred has been constantly scrutinized during his time at Old Trafford due to the £47 million spent on signing him from Shakhtar Donetsk. Some have argued that the Brazilian is not of United standard.

However, Fred has proven his doubters wrong this season with inspired performances in midfield. He has featured 43 times across competitions, scoring six goals and providing five assists.

Cleverley is happy that Fred has started to come good at Manchester United and also thinks the arrival of Casemiro last summer has played its part. He told the Man United Scandinavian Supporters' Club:

"I love watching their midfield and I'm really pleased that Fred is coming good."

The former Red Devils midfielder then expressed his enjoyment at watching the side's midfield and how Erik ten Hag has created a balance:

"It's a good midfield to watch. There's good balance in the team now, to have that one defensive player [Casemiro] who is world-class as well as Bruno, Fred, Eriksen and McTominay, they've created a balance between being defensively solid and creative."

Cleverley then touched on the importance of Casemiro and pointed out that Fred perhaps earns more respect in the dressing room than he does in the public eye:

"I think the problem has been solved and Casemiro has been massive in that. Yeah, massively [Fred underrated], within that dressing room Fred will have for sure a lot more respect than he does in the outside football world."

The former Manchester United midfielder then delved into the type of midfielder the Brazilian is. He is glad that he is starting to earn plaudits amid his impressive 2022-23 campaign:

"Hopefully that's all that matters to Fred personally, I think a lot of people can see what he does without the ball, the intensity he plays at and I'm glad that he's been able to add some goals to that now, to get the recognition he deserves."

Manchester United manager Ten Hag applauded Fred after sensational performance in Barcelona win

Fred (right) put in a masterclass performance against Barcelona.

Fred's best performance of the season perhaps came against Barcelona in a 2-1 Europa League Playoff win at Old Trafford in February. The Brazilian was a constant presence in midfield and even got on the scoresheet. Ten Hag lavished praise on the midfielder's exploits in man-marking Frenkie de Jong, saying:

“Fred? His role was to stop Frenkie de Jong, he was like a ‘mosquito’ all over him — he did it”

Manchester United sealed a 4-3 aggregate win over Blaugrana and Fred was instrumental in both legs. Not only was he relentless in pressing, but he also played a role in Antony's eventual winner. It is clear that the Brazilian is starting to become crucial for Ten Hag's side.

