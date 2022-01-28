“I’m really not ready to say goodbye to Salah or Mane” – Liverpool fans worried as transfer update surfaces 

Liverpool fans online are anxious about the futures of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane following rumors linking Porto winger Luis Diaz with a move to Anfield.

As things stand, the Reds have been heavily linked with the signing of Luis Diaz for a fee of around £45 million. The Colombian star is primarily a left winger but is more than capable of playing on the right flank.

While some sections of fans are pleased to see the Reds sign a highly-rated player, other sections are worried about the futures of Mane and Salah. The attacking duo currently have 18 months remaining on their current deal.

Here are some of the best tweets from concerned Liverpool supporters:

Mohamed Salah has yet again been the talisman this season. The 29-year-old winger has scored 23 goals and provided nine assists in 26 matches across all competitions.

There have been question marks surrounding the future of Mane, Salah and even Roberto Firmino. The attacking trio have been excellent for the Reds for more than five years now. However, the trio are not getting any younger, with Firmino already 30 and Mane and Salah being 29.

There is a reason why some fans are worried by this transfer news. It is worth mentioning that Liverpool have always followed a sell-to-buy policy under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group. However, it is more likely to see either Divock Origi or Takumi Minamino leave Anfield before the January transfer window ends.

The Reds had reportedly rejected an initial offer from both AS Monaco and Leeds United for Minamino.

Luis Diaz, on the other hand, has had an excellent 2021-22 season thus far for FC Porto. The 25-year-old winger has scored 16 goals and provided six assists in 28 matches across all competitions.

Liverpool had made only one signing in the summer of 2021

Liverpool were shrewd in the summer transfer window back in 2021 and only signed one player. Ibrahima Konate arrived from RB Leipzig for a fee of £36 million.

The Reds spent the majority of last summer offering new contracts to some of their key first-team players. The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson all earned new long-term deals in the summer.

As things stand, Liverpool are second in the Premier League standings, having amassed 48 points from 22 matches. They are nine points behind league leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp's side have also made it through to the final of the Carabao Cup where they will face Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

Edited by Diptanil Roy