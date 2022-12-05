“I’m really surprised” – Chelsea star reacts to news about armed robbery at Raheem Sterling’s house 

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly shared his thoughts on an armed robbery at teammate Raheem Sterling's house and hoped that the winger and his family are safe.

Sterling left England's 2022 FIFA World Cup camp to return to his home in London. An armed robbery took place at his home while his fiance and kids were inside. As per multiple reports (via Mirror), the robbers stole goods worth over £300,000.

It was certainly a harrowing incident and Sterling left England's squad instantly to join his family back home.

After the Three Lions beat Senegal 3-0 in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup yesterday (December 5), Koulibaly was asked about the same. He stated that he was unaware of this before the match and wished for the safety of his Chelsea teammate, saying:

"I really didn’t know. I’m really surprised. I hope his family is good. Now I will call him and see what happened to him. But I hope he will be good and his family is good"

Sterling played a part in the first two group matches for Gareth Southgate's side at the ongoing World Cup against Iran and the USA. He scored one goal and assisted another in their 6-2 hammering of the former.

England have now reached the quarter-finals of the tournament and will face France on December 10. It is currently uncertain whether the Chelsea winger will be able to re-join the squad by then.

Chelsea pushing to sign Real Madrid and Juventus target

As per Caught Offside, the Blues are keen to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol in the summer.

The Croatian centre-back has been stellar for the German club since joining from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2021, having played 65 matches.

He has also been formidable for Croatia at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He put in a brilliant shift in their goalless draw against Belgium in their last group game, securing their qualification to the knockout rounds.

Joško Gvardiol's game by numbers vs. Belgium:



95% pass accuracy

76 touches

9 clearances (most)

8 x possession won

6 x possession won def ⅓

6 passes into final ⅓

3 duels won

2 tackles made

1 take-on completed

1 chance created

1 clean sheet

0 x dribbled past



20 years old. 🥶 Joško Gvardiol's game by numbers vs. Belgium:95% pass accuracy76 touches9 clearances (most)8 x possession won 6 x possession won def ⅓6 passes into final ⅓3 duels won2 tackles made1 take-on completed1 chance created1 clean sheet0 x dribbled past20 years old. 🥶 https://t.co/133ct3AZor

Chelsea are looking to bring him to Stamford Bridge but will have to face competition from Real Madrid and Juventus.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues also put in a £69 million bid to sign him in the summer. However, RB Leipzig rejected the offer.

