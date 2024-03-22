"I'm relaxed about it" - Bayern Munich star on his future amid Barcelona interest

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is 'calm' about his future at the club despite interest from Barcelona.

Kimmich, 29, has been a key player for the Bundesliga giants this season, contributing a goal and eight assists in 31 games across competitions. The lone goal - and five assists - have come in 20 games in the league, where Bayern trail runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points with eight games to go.

The midfielder's contract runs out in 2025, but talks of an extension between the two parties haven't been fruitful so far. Nevertheless, the Barcelona target is not worried about his situation, saying (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano via Welt):

“I still have over a year left on my contract, so I'm relaxed about it. It’s very interesting and important to know who will be the new coach. My first priority now is to make the season as positive as possible."

Expand Tweet

As per Kicker (via FCB Inside), the Blaugrana made a move for Kimmich last year. But considering their financial difficulties, meeting Bayern's asking price of €70-80 million looks difficult.

The Bundesliga giants remain keen not to lose the midfielder for free next summer. So if a deal regarding an extension isn't reached, Kimmich could be on the move.

What's next for Barcelona and Bayern Munich?

FC Barcelona

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have had underwhelming seasons, with their respective title defences in their league running into heavy weather.

Although both clubs are into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals - with Bayern playing Arsenal and Barca taking on PSG - they are unlikely to go back-to-back in the league.

Bayern are 10 points behind runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen with nine games to go, while Barca are eight points adrift of La Liga leaders Real Madrid with nine rounds of matches remaining.

Both clubs return to domestic action after the ongoing international break. Bayern Munich take on Borussia Dortmund at home in the Bundesliga on March 30, while Barca host Las Palmas in La Liga on the same day.