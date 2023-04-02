“I’m responsible for that” – Graham Potter takes blame for Chelsea failing at important thing during Aston Villa defeat

Chelsea manager Graham Potter took responsibility for his team's defensive mishaps in their 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday, April 1. Potter acknowledged his team's poor defending, which allowed Ollie Watkins to score an easy goal early on in the match.

Marc Cucurella, who played as an outside centre-back in Chelsea's back-three, headed the ball straight into Watkins' path, who finished the chance with an impudent chip over Kepa Arrizabalaga.

John McGinn added a second for Villa in the 56th minute from outside the box.

In the post-match conference, Potter said via NBC Sports Soccer:

"We need to defend better than we did, and of course, I'm responsible for that."

Chelsea manager Graham Potter gives his thoughts after Chelsea lose to Aston Villa at home.

Potter also mentioned that according to the statistics, his side performed well. The Blues had 27 shots in the game, eight on target, but the star-studded side failed to convert even a single chance on Saturday.

Potter's confession showed his willingness to take full responsibility for the team's mistakes. The former Brighton manager was tasked with managing the London-based club after the club's new owners, led by Todd Boehly, surprisingly sacked Thomas Tuchel last September.

Since the takeover, the Blues have spent over €700 million to sign new players, but the situation has only turned from bad to worse. They have won just two games out of their last five in the league, and their position in the table reflects their struggles this season.

This was the Blues' 10th loss of the season, and they now sit in a disappointing 11th position, 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite the ongoing struggles, Potter looks to have complete backing from the Chelsea board. However, fans are losing their patience after disappointing performances from their star-studded side.

The 47-year-old Englishman must turn things around at Stamford Bridge to escape the heat he has been facing from fans and pundits alike for Chelsea's woes.

Chelsea Fans express frustration with boos as the Blues suffer defeat to Aston Villa in Premier League

Chelsea fans let their frustrations be known with loud boos at full-time as the team suffered a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

LONDONSFIRST™ @LondonsFirst_ Chelsea fans fume with boo’s at full time towards players and Potter. Chelsea fans fume with boo’s at full time towards players and Potter. 🚨 Chelsea fans fume with boo’s at full time towards players and Potter. https://t.co/lrBl54YSww

Fans were particularly frustrated with the team's poor defending, which allowed Villa to score two goals.

There were also boos directed towards manager Graham Potter, whose back-three formation contributed to the poor performance. How the Blues will respond to this latest setback in their quest for a top-four finish remains to be seen.

