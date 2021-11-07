“I’m not that right person to say that” - Kylian Mbappe responds to claims that time is running out for Pochettino at PSG

PSG star Kylian Mbappe has insisted he is not the right person to say if time is running out for Mauricio Pochettino at the Ligue 1 club.

Pochettino replaced Thomas Tuchel as PSG's manager in January this year. Almost a year into his time in Paris, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss is yet to fully convince PSG fans that he is the right man to take the club forward.

Pochettino failed to prevent PSG from losing their Ligue 1 title to Lille last season. While PSG enjoy a ten-point lead over second-placed RC Lens this term, many are still not convinced about the Argentine.

With Pochettino's future at PSG in the air, there have been suggestions that the French giants are eyeing Zinedine Zidane as a potential replacement. According to reports, the former Real Madrid boss has also half-opened the door to the prospect of taking charge of PSG.

As Pochettino continued to be the topic of discussion in France, PSG star Mbappe was asked if the Argentine's time was running out at the club. The World Cup winner remained coy on the manager's situation and insisted that it is up to the PSG hierarchy to make a decision. Mbappe told Canal+:

“I'm not the person who has to say whether there is time or not. It's the president, Leo [Leonardo Araujo] and management who have to say that. "

With Zidane currently without a club, it remains to be seen if PSG will pull the plug on Pochettino soon.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano PSG director Leonardo on Pochettino situation: “On the coach, critics are too much. We are looking, everyone is looking… but Mauricio Pochettino before he came was top five and now nothing? Everyone needs time”, he told @B_Quarez . 🔵🔴 #PSG PSG director Leonardo on Pochettino situation: “On the coach, critics are too much. We are looking, everyone is looking… but Mauricio Pochettino before he came was top five and now nothing? Everyone needs time”, he told @B_Quarez. 🔵🔴 #PSG

Kylian Mbappe helps Mauricio Pochettino and PSG to win over Bordeaux

While there are question marks around Pochettino's future as PSG's manager, he led the side to a win over Bordeaux on Saturday. A brace from Neymar and a goal from Mbappe saw PSG register a 3-2 victory.

Neymar gave PSG a two-goal lead by finding the back of the net twice in the first half. Mbappe extended their lead by scoring in the 63rd-minute of the game. Bordeaux made a late comeback and scored twice. However, the Parisans managed to clinch a narrow win.

PSG have now won eleven of their 13 Ligue 1 matches so far this season. Pochettino's side have only lost one game this term and currently sit atop the table with 34 points. Second-placed Lens are ten points behind them.

