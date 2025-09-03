“I’m here to ruin Messipalooza” - Venezuela head coach warns Lionel Messi and Argentina ahead of FIFA World Cup qualifying game

Lionel Messi, who could play his final FIFA World Cup Qualifier match for Argentina on home soil on Thursday, September 4, has been served a warning by Venezuela's head coach, Fernando Batista.
Argentina, who face Venezuela in Buenos Aires, currently sit on top of the table with 35 points in their bag, and have already made it through to the main event set to be held in North America in 2026.
Venezuela, meanwhile, are seventh in their group standings of the CONMEBOL world cup qualifiers, but this has not stopped their coach Batista from firing warning shots at Argentina and Messi. The coach mentioned that despite the nature and sensitivity of the occasion, he will try to prevent Messi from headlining it.
He told reporters [via GOAL]:
"We'll face the best team in the world. We knew privately that this could be Leo's last official match in the qualifiers in Argentina. In any case, beyond him, we're seeing the strength of a coach (Lionel Scaloni) who makes the structure work when one person leaves or another comes in," said Batista.
"My idea is always to think about the opponent's goal; if you try to defend, it's going to go wrong in the long run. I don't know how many coaches have planned how to counter Lionel Messi. We're going to try. I'm here to ruin Messipalooza, in a good way. We respect what's possible, but we're playing for qualification or the playoffs," he added.
After the game against Venezuela, Argentina also face Ecuador in the ongoing international break.
"It's going to be a very, very special match for me" - Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi, 38, has not announced when he plans to call it a day from football, but this could potentially be his final appearance in World Cup Qualifiers for Argentina on home soil. Naturally, he spoke about the special occasion.
He was quoted as saying [via ESPN]:
"It's going to be a very, very special match for me because it's the last qualifying match. I don't know if there will be friendlies or more matches after [Venezuela], but it is a very special match, so my family will be there with me: my wife, my children, my parents, my siblings."
Lionel Messi, who plies his trade for Inter Miami, has already scored 27 goals across all competitions for them in 2025.
19 of those goals came in the MLS. He also has eight assists. Despite his advancing years, Lionel Messi has been a big threat in the final third for his club and has already played 1,610 minutes so far this season.