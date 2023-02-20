"I'm running out of superlatives" - Former Premier League player hails Arsenal star for 'terrorizing' Aston Villa in their 4-2 win

Pundit Garth Crooks recently showered praise on Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka following his impressive performance against Aston Villa on Saturday, February 18. The 21-year-old left-footed winger continued his scintillating display for the Gunners as they secured a 2-4 win away to Villa.

Mikel Arteta's team came from a goal down to secure all three points at Villa Park and relaunch their Premier League title charge. Goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Oleksandr Zinchenko, an own goal from Emiliano Martinez, and a delightful strike from Saka were enough to secure all three points for Arsenal.

The victory sent the north London side back to the top of the league table on 54 points after 23 games with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, BBC pundit Garth Crooks heaped praise on Arteta's team following their win over the weekend. He also went on to single out in-form Gunners winger Saka for his performance against Aston Villa.

Crooks made this known during his usual Premier League team of the week selection. He went on to describe Saka as one of the best players in the country in recent times.

While reacting to his display for the Gunners in their famous 2-4 away win against Aston Villa over the weekend, he said:

"The man at the heart of these quite outstanding performances is Saka. Like Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, I'm running out of superlatives for this player - his equalizer against Villa was top class."

He continued:

"He then went on to terrorize their defense, while the entire home team targeted Saka with the rough stuff and Villa fans booed him. Yet none of it made the slightest difference to what was a superb performance by one of the best players in the country."

Saka has so far scored a combined total of 10 goals for Arsenal in all competitions this season. He has registered eight assists for his teammates as well.

"Arsenal are playing like champions" - Pundit heaps praise on Mikel Arteta's team

BBC pundit Garth Crooks also praised league toppers Arsenal for their impressive comeback against a relatively resilient Aston Villa side over the weekend.

He went further to state that the Gunners played like champions following their 2-4 victory at Villa Park. Crooks added:

"Arsenal are not just looking like champions, they are playing like champions. Having lost to City in midweek - a defeat Tottenham and Chelsea fans enjoyed immensely - and coming back from behind, not once but twice, away from home is the stuff of champions."

The Gunners will look to strengthen their position at the top of the table when they lock horns with Leicester City on Saturday, February 25.

