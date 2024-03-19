"I’m sad for this new injury, but it’s just a small setback" - Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois reacts after picking up yet another injury

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has reacted after suffering a minor 'setback' in his recovery from injury.

Courtois, 31, has been a solid performer for Los Blancos since arriving in the summer of 2019. In 230 appearances across competitions, he has kept an impressive 91 clean sheets, winning the La Liga and UEFA Champions League double in the 2021-22 season.

However, the Belgian international suffered a setback at the start of the season, when he sustained a potentially season-ending ACL injury. In his absence, his deputy Andriy Lunin and the on-loan Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea have shared goalkeeping duties.

There were reports that Courtois would be fit before the end of the season, but the lanky Belgian seems to have suffered a setback in his long road to recovery. As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Belgian - who injured his meniscus - said:

“I’m sad for this new injury, but it’s just a small setback. I will be back stronger than ever. I feel your support.”

Carlo Ancelotti's side have fared well despite Thibaut Courtois' absence. Although they fell early in the Copa del Rey, they won the Supercopa Espana, lead the La Liga standings by eight points with nine games to go.

They are also into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals - where they take on holders Manchester City in a blockbuster clash next month.

Thibaut Courtois could be back for Manchester City tie, hinted Real Madrid boss

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti recently shared a heartening update about the injured Thibaut Courtois and his injured centre-back teammate Eder Militao, who is also recovering from an ACL injury.

Ancelotti said that the pair is nearing a full return and were slated to play two friendlies against the youth side, with a possible chance of returning for the City tie.

“Courtois and Militao have just this week started working with the group, completing normal training sessions," he said (as per Managing Madrid).

"During the break they will play two friendlies against the youth team and, yes, I think they can make it. In fact, the idea is that they will be available on the 31st, against Athletic, but we won’t risk anything, that’s more than clear to us."

Los Blancos return to action after the international break when they host Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on March 30. Ten days later, they welcome City for their Champions League quarterfinal first leg before the tie concludes at the Etihad on April 17.