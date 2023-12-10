"I'm not satisfied, something is wrong", "Much needed W" - Fans on X react as Manchester City defeat Luton Town 2-1 in PL fixture

Premier League champions Manchester City avoided an embarrassing defeat away to newly-promoted Luton Town as they came from behind to win 2-1 on Sunday, December 10. The Cityzens kept alive their hopes of picking up a fourth straight league crown with their hard-fought win at Kenilworth Road.

Luton Town put on a battling display when they hosted Arsenal in their last game before eventually falling to a late 4-3 defeat. Manchester City were without several key players, including top scorer Erling Haaland and winger Jeremy Doku, as well as Kevin De Bruyne.

The Hatters took the initiative against the champions in the stoppage time of the first half. Striker Elijah Adebayo rose highest to head home a cross from Elijah Adebayo, stunning Pep Guardiola's side.

The champions responded in the second period with two goals in three minutes to stay within touching distance of rivals Liverpool. Bernardo Silva scored in the 62nd minute before Jack Grealish got the winner three minutes later.

Fans took to X to share their thoughts on the match as Guardiola avoided failing to win five successive games, which would have been a first in his career.

Manchester City picked up their first win in five games, ending a run of poor form in the league.

Manchester City edge Luton to avoid further disappointment

After their midweek loss to Aston Villa, Manchester City knew they needed a pick-me-up when they visited Kenilworth Road. Their preparations for the game were certainly not helped by injuries to Haaland and Doku, both of whom have played key roles for them.

Having seen Liverpool claim a win over Crystal Palace to go top, the stakes became much higher for the Cityzens away to Luton. The cameras panned to Guardiola after Adebayo opened the scoring for the hosts and the Spanish manager looked shocked as he sat amidst his trusted assistants.

Despite their recent slump, the Cityzens have the quality of players to punish teams and they showed their strength in the second half. Bernardo Silva drew his side level with a delightful curled effort before Jack Grealish turned the game on its head three minutes later with his 50th professional goal.

Manchester City were not at their swashbuckling best, but they would have been relieved to pick up a win after their little run. They sit in fourth place, four points behind league leaders Liverpool and three points behind rivals Arsenal.