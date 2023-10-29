"I'm not saying cheat" - Roy Keane claims Manchester United star should have gone down to get penalty against Manchester City

Roy Keane has claimed that Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund should have gone to the ground when he was challenged by Manchester City's John Stones in the first half.

With just over 20 minutes on the clock, Hojlund gifted City a penalty after pulling back Rodri on a set piece, with Erling Haaland making no mistake from the spot. A few minutes later, the Dane had the chance to win a penalty for himself.

In the 31st minute, Hojlund was through on goal with Stones chasing him back. The English defender initiated contact with him while Ederson Moraes rushed out, creating enough pressure to end a goal-scoring chance.

Hojlund lost his balance a bit but did not go down, chasing the ball before playing it to Bruno Fernandes in front of goal. The Portuguese superstar's shot was way off target and the Cityzens protected their 1-0 lead at a crucial point in the game.

While analyzing this particular play at half-time, Keane said on Sky Sports (h/t @utdreport on X):

"I think he's [Hojlund] got to go down for the penalty. I'm not saying cheat... but we see it all the time."

Hojlund, 20, cost £72 million to sign from Atalanta this summer and has scored three times in 11 games across competitions this season. He was taken off in the 74th minute of the game with Manchester City leading 2-0.

Pundit praises Manchester City star's save against Manchester United's Scott McTominay

Manchester United had another huge chance to level the scoreline before the half-time whistle.

A hopeful left-footed long ball from Marcus Rashford found Scott McTominay at the edge of Manchester City's in the first minute of first-half stoppage time. The Scotsman took it down well before hitting a rasping volley which was heading for the net.

Ederson, however, was on hand to put a strong hand behind it. He came off a few inches off his line to narrow down McTominay's angle. The save ensured the Cityzens kept their lead going into the second break.

Commenting on the Brazilian's save, former Newcastle United winger Chris Waddle said on BBC Radio 5 Live

"What a save that was. Great concentration. Ederson has hardly been called upon for a long period. Super save."

Before the Manchester derby, McTominay scored in both of Manchester United's last two league games.