“I’m not saying this for his record, his evergreen talent” - Aguero's interesting reason for rating Lionel Messi as greatest South American striker

Former Argentina international Sergio Aguero has explained why he rates his compatriot Lionel Messi as the best South American striker.

Aguero was one of the most prolific strikers in the game when he had to bid adieu after being detected with cardiac arrythmia shortly after moving to Barcelona in the summer of 2021.

The former Manchester City man made 90 appearances with his good friend Messi, with whom he won his first senior trophy at Copa America 2021, having won the 2008 Summer Olympics with the U-23 side in 2008.

In his blog for Stake, the 35-year-old explained that Messi - who plays for Inter Miami now - is the best South American 'striker', as he's the complete package, elaborating:

"Leo, no doubt (is the best South American striker). ... if we can call him a striker, because he's the full package. I'm not saying this for his record, his evergreen talent, or his goals ... but because of the love he has for the game and his competitive instincts."

Interestingly, Aguero and Messi never played club football, with the former arriving at Barca shortly after Messi left on a free transfer and joining PSG.

Sergio Aguero offers take on whether Lionel Messi should play Paris Olympics

Sergio Aguero's bond with Lionel Messi goes back a long way. As mentioned earlier, the duo won their first title with Argentina at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics.

Sixteen years later, Messi, now a Copa America and FIFA World Cup winner, has the unique opportunity to add a second Olympic gold at the quadrennial games to his burgeoning collection.

Sergio Aguero, though, reckons (as per the aforementioned blog) that the decision to appear in Paris would depend on Messi's club and senior international football commitments:

"Olympic Games are a unique experience. I have unforgettable memories of our run for gold. It's a different type of competition, but an intense one at that. I was lucky enough to have a great team with Leo as the leader – seeing pictures of us back then, with the gold medal hanging around our necks... it's a rush.

"I think Argentina has a very solid foundation to take on the tournament. Leo's presence (or absence) is his own choice. He can choose his own path. But there's other professional commitments and fixtures, so it's no simple decision."

Lionel Messi is currently out injured due to a muscular injury but is expected back in the first week of April.