"I'm very sceptical"- Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany questions critics after Premier League charges

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has commented on the Premier League charges against the Cityzens, who have made over 100 breaches of the league's financial regulations.

Manchester City were slapped with charges by the Premier League on Monday and have been referred to an independent commission. Reports suggest the club could face heavy fines, points deductions, and also a possible relegation from the league.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Vincent Kompany hits back at critics of Man City's recent Financial Fair Play charges 🗣️ Vincent Kompany hits back at critics of Man City's recent Financial Fair Play charges 🗣️ https://t.co/DlytsjSkHY

Kompany, now the manager at Burnley, was questioned by the media today about the charges against his former club. He said:

"I kind of look at it and sometimes roll my eyes a little bit. No doubt there's a lot of righteousness in the world to come and tell you what you've done wrong, and then if everybody looks at themselves, I think the football industry in general is not one that can afford to point the finger too many times."

The Belgian added:

"I think all of you will have a little bit of a smile on your face to know what the football industry is about. I'm very sceptical when people start pointing fingers. Do the best for yourself and let's try and improve all the time but I'm a little bit sceptical when the fingers get pointed easily."

Manchester City surprised by Premier League charges

Manchester City have expressed their surprise at the charges thrown against them by the Premier League. They claimed the club has been run as per the rules, and welcomed the independent commission to clear their image.

A statement on their website read:

"Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with. The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."

The Premier League side have gone on to hire the best lawyer in England, Lord Pannick KC, who is reportedly charging £10,000 per hour.

